MHS Wrestling Wins Two Matches At O’Fallon Quad

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

O’FALLON — In its second match of 2018-19, the MHS Wrestling team stepped up in competition, earning wins over Cahokia and Mt. Vernon, while losing a close one to O’Fallon, last Tuesday at O’Fallon.

The Indians started off the quad with a 57-21 win over the Comanches. In the round two, the host Panthers had too much depth and pounded out a 37-29 win. Finally, Mascoutah rebounded to manhandle Mt. Vernon, 63-18.

Seven MHS wrestlers recorded pins against Cahokia, and the eighth win came via decision.

At 106 pounds, Caleb Slago opened up an 8-0 lead and recorded the pin at 1:19; Chris Tomlin (113) pinned his opponent in 1:21; Kylan Montgomery (138) had to go into the third period to register the fall.

Logen Timon (152) tallied the quickest pin at 59 seconds; Brendan Jones (160) quickly opened up, 7-0, before getting the fall at 1:42; Kaleb Grau (170) nabbed a 9-2 advantage before pinning his opponent at 2:00; David Polaski (182) executed a takedown and registered a pin at 1:37.

Jacob Pflasterer (126) had Mascoutah’s only decision win against Cahokia, earning leads of 6-2 and 13-6 before finishing the match with a 19-12 victory.

The Indians won six weight classes versus O’Fallon: Caleb Slago pinned Steven Myllo at 2:29; Tomlin (113) took Austin Kostedt down and pinned him in 1:31; Montgomery (132) defeated Caleb Nevwirth, 8-1.

Continuing the O’Fallon wins: Timon (152) made short work of Garrett Spellman, pinning him in 1:02; Kourtney Jackson (160) and Grau (170) recorded major-decision victories.

Seven Mascoutah wrestlers won on the mat versus Mt. Vernon: Jackson (160) earned a 15-11 decision; Thomas Pozdena (182) executed a takedown at the start of the second period and parlayed a 10-1 lead early into a win by pin at 2:33; Christian Koerner (120) accumulated a 6-0 lead before pinning his foe at 4:44.

At 126 pounds Logan Will quickly nabbed a 12-0 advantage before pinning his opponent at 2:25; Oshea Dunkley (132) registered a quick fall in 54 seconds; Eve Slago (138) trailed 6-5 but executed a reversal and fall at 1:13.4; Timon closed out the match with a late, second-period pin.

Next up, the Indians, 3-1, host Collinsville, Cahokia, and Alton, 5 p.m., Friday, December 7.