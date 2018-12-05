Wesclin’s Second-Half Comeback Against Columbia Falls Short

By Sam Graf

Clinton County News

TRENTON — The Wesclin Warriors could not overcome Columbia’s 30-16, first-half surge, last Friday night, despite winning the second half, 59-51, and shooting 50 percent from the field.

The Eagles were completely content with jamming the ball inside to big men Cole Khoury and Jon Peterson, who ended up with 27 and 17 points, respectively.

Down the stretch, Khoury powered in two buckets on the inside, and Columbia made 10-of-12 free throws to secure the Eagles’ 59-51 victory in both team’s final game at the Wesclin Tip Off Classic.

Alex Elsing, who led the Warriors with 18 points (all in three-pointers), drained three-straight in the first 1:41 of the third period to pull Wesclin to within seven points at 32-25.

But the Warriors missed the next four shots, and Khoury and Peterson went to work in the paint, putting in a combined three baskets and a free throw.

In the final 2:15 of the quarter, the Warriors surged again as Cole Macke hit two free throws and Cameron Brandmeyer (17 points) and Kyle Elmore slammed in three-pointers.

Trailing 46-33 with 7:07 remaining, Wesclin went on a 7-0 run: Macke made two more free throws after a hard drive; Elsing swished a three-pointer; Nate Brede posted and powered in a basket to cut the deficit to 46-40.

But the Eagles pushed their lead out to nine points, twice after that, on inside buckets by Khoury and Peterson.

Brede, who averages 18.2 points a night, had a tough shooting evening, ending the first half with two points. But he found opportunities near the basket after intermission, bagging seven points.

The Warriors quickly fell behind, 19-9, as Khory paced the Eagles with eight points in the first period. Brandmeyer led Wesclin two, three-pointers in the first quarter.

Wesclin’s continued to shoot poorly in the second period, making just three-of-11 attempts. Brandmeyer carried the load with five points, and Brede finally got on the board with a basket at 2:25..

The Warriors, 2-3, hit the road for three-straight games: at Piasa Southwestern, Tuesday, December 4; at Greenville, Saturday, December 8; at Father McGivney, Tuesday, December 11.