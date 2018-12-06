Belleville East’s Comeback Bid Stalls As CM Hits Huge Shots At Crunch Time

By Sam Graf

The Tribune

O’FALLON — Trailing 39-30 with 56 seconds left in the third period, the Belleville East Girls’ Basketball team clawed back into contention against Civic Memorial, eventually taking one-point leads three times in the fourth quarter.

The last one came with 3:14 remaining when B’Aunce Carter snagged a lob pass near the basket and scored to make it, 47-46.

But CM answered immediately. Hannah Sontag drilled her third three-pointer of the game at 2:54.

After East went scoreless on its next two possessions, the Eagles hit 12-of-14 free throws down the stretch to eke out a 61-54 victory at the O’Fallon Shootout.

In the final 3:14 Carter was a force with nine points (which included four contested buckets in the lane), but it was too-little, too-late to lead the Lancers to victory.

Carter ended up with a game-high 19 points (11 in the fourth quarter) and Bryce Dowell and Nyah Ford added 14 and nine.

Sontag led CM with 16 points, and Anna Hall and Kourtland Tyus (six-for-six at the free-throw line in the final 1:28) chipped in 15 and 11. The Eagles shot 43 percent but 50 percent on five-of-10 three-pointers. Hall also snatched 12 rebounds.

“Down the line, we just couldn’t finish shots when we needed to,” East Coach Amanda Kemezys said. “We had some opportunities when we were clawing our way back, but we missed too many of them. Kudos to CM, their shooters knocked down big shots at the end to stop our runs. I am proud of our girls’ effort.

“In the second and third quarters, if we would have limited our turnovers and made shots, it’s a different ballgame. When teams are pressuring us like they did, it’s always going to be tough. That was part of their gameplan. They are a very good team with a lot of skilled guards.”

East handled CM’s pressure early. Trailing 7-4 with 2:56 left in the first period, the Lancers finished off the quarter with an 8-2 run. Dowell scored on a three-pointer and drive to the basket, and Ford followed with a layup with 16 seconds to go.

But early in the second quarter, the Lancers went scoreless for 4:37, missing four shots and committing five turnovers in that drought

By that point, CM had taken a 21-14 lead as Hall scored seven points — five from the free-throw line.

East finished the final 2:41 of the second quarter with a 6-2 spree in which Tyler Butler banged in two baskets on the inside, and Bria James made two free throws.

Carter came out strong in the third quarter with two scores in the paint to give East a 24-23 lead, but the Lancers missed the next three shots and made two-straight turnovers and fell behind, 30-24.

Next up, East, 2-4, hosts Edwardsville, Monday, December 3, and then travels to Belleville West, Tuesday, December 11.