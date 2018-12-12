Annual Drive Fills Food Pantry With 15,500 Donated Items

By Randy Pierce

Herald Publications

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – Over two dozen volunteers who showed up at the new location of the Fairview Heights Food Pantry to help with this year’s “Scouting for Food” drive did not have a lot to do during their first few moments after arriving but that condition was only temporary because it did not take long for donated items to come in by the thousands.

Jo Ann Nadler, director of the local food pantry, said 15,500 items were collected as part of this drive from Cub Scout packs 585, 586, 507 and 510 along with Boy Scout troops 22, 554, 585 and 586.

That Saturday morning in late November was the day for the annual collection which consisted of local groups of youngsters from Boy Scouts of America including cub packs that meet at Illini Elementary, William Holliday Elementary and Holy Trinity Catholic schools having placed empty blue plastic bags on dwelling door handles in the community a week earlier then collecting those the next Saturday with the help of their adult leaders, parents and other volunteers driving vehicles to haul the loads.

Coming out this particular morning to help with the unloading of the bags filled with all kinds of non-perishable edibles, donated through Scouting for Food, were, along with many individuals, members of the youth group from Winstanley Baptist Church of Fairview Heights and individuals like Ken Musick, Andrea Orlovsky, Rhonda Farrell along with numerous others.

The 30 volunteers were needed to not only sort the items by what type of food they were but also to check expiration dates to make sure all of it was still fresh enough for consumption.

This largest single-day food drive in the United States has resulted in over 50 million cans or packages of donations throughout the nation.

It is estimated by those involved at the national level that about 55,000 scouts will be canvassing their towns or cities for contributions.

The timing of this campaign was orchestrated to coincide with the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday season when those in need can enjoy a meal like others who are less unfortunate. The Greater St. Louis Area Council of Boy Scouts of America oversees this drive regionally in 51 counties in southeast Missouri and southwestern Illinois.

The food pantry moved into its current location to the rear of city hall in the municipal complex at 10025 Bunkum Road in Fairview Heights on Monday, November 14, 2016 after having to relocate from its former site on St. Clair Road south of Old Lincoln Trail behind the Fairview Inn.

Directional signs, starting with one at the main entrance to the police department off Bunkum Road onto Moody Drive, can be followed to get to the new food pantry site which formerly served as a senior center in the lower level of the city hall building and is open from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Monday through Friday and services residents in need who reside in Fairview Heights.

Along with accepting donations of food and non-perishable necessities, the pantry receives monetary donations which are used to shop for items, such as meat, eggs and margarine, with shorter shelf lives when there is a shortfall of such things available.