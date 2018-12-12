JV Hoopsters Hammer Salem and Highland in Season-Openers

By Sam Graf

Herald Publications

MASCOUTAH — The Mascoutah High School Boys’ JV Basketball team opened the 2018-19 season with lopsided wins over Salem and Highland, last Tuesday and Friday. Both victories came on the Mascoutah home court.

On Tuesday, the Indians nabbed a 54-23 halftime lead on the Salem Wildcats and cruised to a 77-40 triumph.

Ditto against the Highland Bulldogs, Friday night. Mascoutah jumped out 22-8 and continued pouring it on, ultimately recording a 69-28 win.

Ryan LaJoye scored 13, first-period points to give the Indians to a 25-15 lead over Salem. Hunter Kehrer added two buckets in the paint, and Jacob Rudolphi and Braden Bryant rifled in three-pointers.

In their 29-8, second-quarter explosion, Bryant and Rudolphi recorded six points apiece, and Kehrer chipped in two more scores in the lane.

The pace slowed down precipitously in third period, as both teams scored 11 points. The Indians made just four-of-12 shots, and Cedric Rhodes led with four points.

With the clock running continuously in the final eight minutes (due to a 65-34 lead at the start) Elijah Manuel and Jaden Rhoderick swished three-pointers as Mascoutah prevailed, 14-6.

LaJoye scored eight points, and Bryant and Rudolphi canned three-pointers in the Indians’ 22-8, first-period run against Highland. Seven Indians scored in that stretch.

Mascoutah made nine-of-16 shots in the second period — mostly on drives to the basket — to pull away to a 40-16 advantage at halftime. In this spurt, La Joye and Manuel tallied three baskets apiece, and Rhodes recorded two more.

LaJoye, Manuel, and Ryan Norwood scored four points apiece in Mascoutah’s 25-12, third-period spree in which the Indians made 12-of-20 shots.

For the second-straight game, the clock did not stop the entire fourth quarter, as Rhoderick and Manuel had Mascoutah’s lone scores down the stretch.