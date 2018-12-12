Lady Knights KO Christ Our Rock With Complete Team Effort

By Sam Graf

Herald Publications

BREESE — On paper it looked like a decent matchup. Both the Mater Dei and Christ Our Rock Girls’ Basketball teams brought one-loss records into their tilt — held at Mater Dei High School, last Saturday afternoon.

And both have been considered in the state rankings in their respective IHSA 3A and 1A class levels.

But, right from the start, the game devolved into a complete blowout win for Mater Dei as the Lady Knights jumped out 17-3, extended their lead to 38-13 at halftime, and then cruised to a 69-27 victory.

The Knights made eight-of-16 shots in the first quarter with Shannon Lampe scoring six points (11 on the night), and Sally Albers netting four more as part of her 10-point effort.

In the opening quarter, Mater Dei’s defense forced 12 turnovers and did not give up a single basket in five attempts.

In a 21-10 second quarter, Kierra Winkeler scored nine points, including two, three-pointers. She led all scorers with 17 points.

Also in the second period, Albers tallied four points, and Lampe and Ciara Perkes popped three-pointers. The Knights made eight-of-17 shot attempts.

“I just told the kids they played well on both ends of the floor,” Mater Dei Coach Dave Kohnen said. “We shared the ball and rebounded well. It was the first time all year that we went strictly man. Actually, the kids convinced me that they were ready.They did a good job.

“The kids off the bench picked it up, too. They came in and scored well. This is a good group — very talented, very athletic.They get up and down the floor. Ciara out front is a press breaker by herself. I don’t care who we play, we try to get ourselves prepared well and figure out how we can attack our opponents’ weaknesses.”

The Knights did just that all game long, getting Christ our Rock out of its offensive flow, forcing 27 turnovers. They also attacked the basket, offensively.

In the third period, Mater Dei exploded, 23-2, hitting nine-of-16 shots while committing just one turnover. Winkeler led with six points, and Perkes and Jacie Wieter chipped in five apiece.

With the clock continuously running in the fourth quarter, Kate Toennies drilled two, three-point bombs in the first two minutes, and Lainey Kramer made a drive with 1:36 left.

Mater Dei, 7-1, hosts three-straight opponents: Okawville,Tuesday, December 11; Mascoutah, Thursday, December 13; Highland, Friday, December 14. All three varsity matchups tip off at approximately 7:30 p.m.