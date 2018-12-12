MHS Bowlers Battle at East Tournament

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

The Mascoutah High School Varsity Bowling teams carved out a good showing at the Belleville East Tournament, Saturday, Dec. 8.

The Lady Indians finished third in the bracket format and second in total pins, and the Boys came in fifth but first in total pins.

Individually, Chad Hardin placed fourth, and Jacob Bartosiak fifth, and Corynne Bean came in sixth with 1193 pins.

In combined total pins, the Mascoutah Boys and Girls took first with 11,800 knocked down in 60 games — just under 200 per game.

In the Mississippi Valley Conference standings, the Indians are currently 4-1 — holding onto first place by a half of a game. The Lady Indians are in second at 2-1.