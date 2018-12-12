Wesclin’s Game-Long Comeback Works Against McGivney

By Sam Graf

Herald Publications

TRENTON — The Wesclin High School Girls’ Basketball team fell behind visiting Father McGivney a minute-and-a- half into the game and trailed the next 30 until Bailey Bell powered in a basket with 30 seconds left, giving the Warriors their first lead.

Enjoying prosperity, they forced McGivney to turn the ball over with 23 second to go.

With just 7.8 ticks left (after five Griffin fouls to activate the bonus), Jenna Haselhort waltzed to the free-throw line and iced Wesclin’s 48-45 victory with two throws, Monday night, in Trenton.

The Lady Griffins, powered by Anna McKee’s game-high 28 points, still held a 44-37 lead with 4:30 to go. But down the stretch, they went ice cold, missing seven-straight shots, three-of-four free throws, while committing two crucial turnovers.

The Warriors, on the other hand, made four-for-eight shots and three free throws to completely turn the momentum.

Haselhort, who scored 11 on the night, made consecutive baskets and a free throw with 2:54 left to pull Wesclin to within two points, 44-42.

After two Wesclin turnovers but only one McGivney free throw in response, Emma Brandmeyer sank a basket, getting the Warriors to within one point at 45-44.

Next, the Griffins missed a free throw and shot attempt, and Bell got the ball in the lane with 30 seconds to go, poised to put the Warriors up by a point. She missed the bunny but snatched the rebound, putting it back up with a two-handed hoist from the hip.

Bell’s stick-back turned out to be Wesclin’s first lead of the night, 46-45.

“Turnovers were critical,” Wesclin Coach Darci Louden-Materkowski said. “We had 10, I think, in the first half, and in the second half, we cut them to five. And then our defense picked up, tremendously.

“Mckenzie Hancock hit some big, two-pointers (She scored eight points in the third-quarter comeback.). Haselhorst came up big in the fourth quarter. Her defensive intensity was huge. Abby Norbury was all over McKee.

“Bailey Bell went up aggressively, got the rebound, and put it up strong. That was our first lead. I believe we were 11-for-15 from the free-throw line, and those ones at the end were critical. Our goal was to shut down McKee. She only had eight points in the second half; Norbury was on her the whole time.”

Wesclin didn’t do much right in the first quarter, falling behind 15-2 and making lots of miscues. Kelsey Bray’s basket at 5:52 turned out to be the only one in the period out of five attempts.

McKee led McGivney with nine, first-quarter points, and Macy Hoppes added two layups.

The Warriors dominated the first five minutes of the second quarter, surging 13-3 to cut the deficit to 18-15. But McGivney responded with a 12-3 run to finish it off, led by McKee’s eight points.

Hancock, who tallied a team-high 15 points, led Wesclin’s 15-10, third-quarter revival with eight in the paint. She opened the fourth quarter with basket, drawing the Warriors closer at 40-37.

With the victory, Wesclin improves to 6-5, and McGivney falls to 9-3. The Warriors travel to Breese Central, December 13, and to Carlyle, December 17.