Chris Locke Appointed as Fairview Heights Chief of Police

By Randy Pierce

With 24 years of service for the Fairview Heights Police Department, Chris Locke was appointed as its new chief by Mayor Mark Kupsky at the Tuesday, December 4 meeting of the city council and received unanimous support from the nine aldermen present.

Locke is taking over the position that was vacated this past July 1 after the former chief, Nick Gailius, had announced his retirement, following over eight years serving in that role, would begin. The appointment continues a long-standing tradition of the highest-ranking law enforcement position in the city, with only one exception, being filled by someone who was hired from within the department.

Having served as acting chief since just after Gailius departed from his position, Locke was scheduled to be formally sworn in as the new chief of police on Wednesday evening, December 11.

Locke was born in Kentucky and is a 1984 graduate of the high school in Greenville northeast of here. He is a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, having joined the United States Air Force in 1986 and served in active duty with the military’s 375th Security Police Squadron and Office of Special Investigations, both at Scott Air Force Base in St. Clair County, until he joined the Fairview Heights Police Department in 1994.

Since then, Locke has served as a patrol officer, detective and member of the St. Louis Area Major Case Squad along with most recently holding the position of captain. He additionally has been an instructor for both firearms and “less than lethal force options” along with serving in the USAF Reserves.

Having earned both an associate’s and bachelor’s degrees in criminal justice, Locke has been described by Gailius as being a law enforcement officer whose “attention to detail is phenomenal.”

Locke earned his associate’s degree at what was then called Belleville Area College (now Southwestern Illinois College) then went on to get his bachelor’s, which included an emphasis in sociology, from Sterling College in Kansas.

He was additionally the recipient of a dean’s scholar award from the University of Louisville Southern Police Institute when he took an administrative officer’s course there.

Six years after being promoted to the rank of sergeant in the local police department’s patrol division in 2001, Locke advanced to lieutenant in 2007. His experience further includes duty as commander of the patrol, investigations and support divisions at various times and serving as the city’s emergency services and disaster agency coordinator.

Locke and his wife have four children. He took over the position of captain in the Fairview Heights Police Department formerly held by Gailius when the latter was made chief in 2010, subsequent to the resignation of Ed Delmore who moved on to a similar position in Mobile Shores, Alabama.

With the obvious exception of the very first police chief in the city, Jimmy Luster, Delmore was the only man to serve in that position who was not hired from within the department. Others who have been chief included Roger Richards and Steve Springer.

In late 2015/early 2016, Locke was appointed as a deputy commander for the Greater St. Louis Area Major Case Squad. With this designation, according to Gailius, Locke was subject to being called upon to serve in a command capacity for Major Case Squad investigations, which most often involve murders, in the Metro East as needed.

“It has been some time since a Fairview Heights officer has held that high rank in the prestigious (major case) squad,” Gailius commented about that appointment. “I am very proud of him and certain he will do an outstanding job in this role.”

The Major Case Squad celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2015, having been organized in the mid-1960s to allow for a collaborative effort among local area police agencies concerning major crimes in the region.

This investigative unit is made up of representatives from police departments on both sides of the Mississippi River around St. Louis. It is recognized as being one of the top investigative squads in the nation and has a clearance rate of over 80 per cent on cases in which its members are involved.

At the Tuesday, December 4 meeting of the Fairview Heights City Council, Kupsky explained that the local Board of Fire and Police Commissioners had reviewed the applications for the chief of police position then presented a group of three finalists for consideration.

Three of the five members of that board, former Mayor George Lanxon, Brenda McNeil and Lea Kwapis, were present at that meeting and acknowledged by Kupsky.

The mayor, Public Works Director John Harty and the city’s human resources manager, Amanda Bushnell, according to Kupsky, “put all three through an extensive interview process” before agreeing on Locke to be the new chief of police.

“We’re proud to be bringing forth Chris’ name,” Kupsky said. “I think he’ll do an awesome job. He presented a really solid plan for what he wants to do with the department.”

The mayor further noted that he feels Locke is well respected by people both within and outside of the Fairview Heights Police Department.

Locke’s appointment as chief is for a time period through April 30 of next year. Kupsky explained to the city council that this was necessary because the expirations of the appointments or reappointments of all City of Fairview Heights department heads and directors officially expire at the end of the fiscal year on April 30.