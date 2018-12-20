Grau and Montgomery Win Individual Titles at the MIT

Indians grapple to 6th Place in hotly-contested 27-team field

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH — Caleb Grau (170 pounds) and Kylan Montgomery (126) grabbed individual titles in leading the Mascoutah High School Varsity Wrestling team to a sixth-place finish at the 27-team, Mascoutah Invitational Tournament, last Saturday.

Ryan Baker (120) recorded a third-place finish; Chase Overton (145) came in fourth; Chris Tomlin (106) and Caleb Slago (113) took sixth, and Justin Fricke (285) claimed seventh.

The Triad Knights narrowly won the competition, edging Mattoon, Civic Memorial, Quincy, Collinsville, and Mascoutah, 190.5-176.5-173-169.5-169-161. O’Fallon and Belleville East finished eighth and 11th.

Grau (170), who also nabbed the Most Outstanding Wrestler Award, defeating Connor Eaton of West Frankfort, 3-2, in the fourth-tiebreaker period.

After a bye in the round of 16, Grau pinned Zak Wilson of Alton at 4:55 in the round of 16; scored a 4:27 tech-fall against Michael McNulty of Jacksonville in the quarterfinals; won an 8-3 decision over Aaron Wilson of Belleville East in the semifinals.

Montgomery (126) clipped top-seeded Caine Tyus of CM, 1-0, to claim the 126-pound crown.

Montgomery stuck Wade Garrison of Mt. Vernon in 43 seconds to get his tournament string started; pinned Gannen Cane of Collinsville in a 1:27 quarterfinal match; and recorded a 6-2 decision over Garrett Sims of Alton in the semifinals.

Baker (120) lost 6-1 to Quincy’s Hunter Carter in the quarterfinals. In the back draw, Baker won three matches before owning third-seeded Gaige Owens of Marion, 13-10, in the bronze-medal match.

Overton (145) lost to eventual champion Garrett Bakarich in the semifinals on a 1:03 pin. In the back draw semifinals, Overton pinned Brady O’Neal of Fort Zumwalt North but lost 7-2 to O’Fallon’s Alex Fulton in the third-place match.

Tomlin (3-3) lost 6-1 to Braden Davis in the fifth-place match, and Slago (3-3) had to pull out of his fifth-place match due to injury.

Fricke (285) ended his 4-2 tournament on a high note, edging Wyatt Daniels of Jerseyville in the 7th place tussle.

At 132 pounds OShea Dunkley won two matches in the back draw, and Tanner Branum won one.

Next up: The MHS Varsity squad will battle Vandalia, Belleville East, and Roxana at Vandalia, Saturday, December 22. Starting time is TBA.