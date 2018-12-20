HC Loses at Breese But Bounces Back to Beat St. Clare

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

The Holy Childhood 8th Grade Girls’ Basketball team suffered its first setback of the 2018-19 season, a 59-51 loss at Breese Elementary, last Thursday, but it bounced back the following night to hand St. Clair a 35-20 defeat.

Nabbing a 14-13, first-period lead, the host Bobcats exploded 20-7 in the second period and maintained their advantage the rest of the way.

HC cut the deficit to three points in the fourth quarter on the scoring of Bella Hart and Katie Schneider, but Breese stretched its advantage back to eight points with some key outside shots.

Hart and Schneider led the Apaches with 18 points apiece, and Sophia Loden chipped in eight. Loden who got in foul trouble early, unfortunately spending half the game on the bench.

Sarah Whittom and Annie Beck rounded out the Apaches’ scoring with five and two points each.

“We faced our first good test tonight against a quality Breese team,” HC Coach Rich Thompson said. “Early fouls and poor shooting in the first half limited our scoring, and our press was less effective against their skilled ball handlers.

“Katie and Bella really stepped up when Sophia got into foul trouble, and Sarah’s post defense was awesome. But we just couldn’t get it done tonight. I wish we had another shot at them before the end of the season.”

The Apaches recorded 11-4 and 9-4 runs in the first and third quarters en route to a 15-point victory over St. Clare.

Loden led HC with 16 points, and Schneider scored six. Jackie Amann, Hart, and Whittom chipped in three points each, and Beck and Josie Athy added two apiece.

“St Clare successfully packed in its zone, slowing the pace and overall scoring,” said Thompson. “It was 8th Grade Night at HCS, and our girls were pretty hyped for this game, “over-shooting the basket a lot. But our press forced numerous turnovers, and our girls managed to move the ball inside despite their packed-in zone defense.

“We had the opportunity to get our bench players some quality time, and they all contributed to the win. Izzy Hoerchler and Emma Uptergrove played excellent defense and forced several turnovers. This was truly a team effort tonight.”