Mascoutah Council Holds Last Meeting of 2018

The City of Mascoutah held their last regular council meeting of 2018 on Monday, Dec. 17. The next meeting will be held on Monday, January 7, 2019.

Items on the agenda included:

• Report from Scott Waldrup, Public Safety Director: There were 220 requests for officers during November. The Mascoutah Police Department reported 11 accidents, 10 traffic citations, 18 warnings, and one DUI.

Under “Arrests,” there were 14 criminal complaints, two warrants, 12 adult arrests, and five juvenile arrests.

Waldrup reported that the Metro East Paramedics Association took 22 disadvantaged children shopping for Christmas. Of the 22 children, three were from the City’s EMS District and one was from Mascoutah.

The department has applied for an IDOT grant that will be used in April if approved. April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month. He stated more enforcement and information will help prevent crashes.

• Council members approved the second reading regarding the 2018 Property Tax Levy ordinance. A Tax Levy can be defined as dollars needed by the City to run operations and to pay General Obligation Bonds.

After meeting with the staff, the Finance Committee recommended increasing the levy amount to 4.99 percent in order to ensure that any and all EAV (Equalized Access Value) increase is captured. The levy request is for $2,310,472.00.

• The second reading designating Freedom of Information Officers for the City was discussed and approved.

Police Administrative Assistant Michele Schaefer will be the Freedom of Information Officer for requests involving the Mascoutah Police Department. All other requests will continue to be handled by Mascoutah City Clerk Kari Haas.

• The council approved a resolution regarding the release of closed session meeting minutes and the destruction of closed session tapes.

Contact the City of Mascoutah for the list of meeting dates.

• Councilmen approved a bid award from Geissler Roofing Co. of Belleville for a City Hall partial roof replacement. The bid for $47,200 includes furnishing all labor, materials, and equipment.

D.E. Martin Roofing Co had the low bid at $45,380 but did not meet all specifications requested.

• City Manager Brad Myers told councilmen that he looked at the Maple Park site and said he felt a new restroom was not needed.

Myers reported that the foundation and walls seemed in good shape although the roof may need to be replaced. He felt it could be renovated, therefore saving thousands of dollars.

He asked for time to research the project. He would then report his findings back to the council so a more accurate decision could be made. The councilmen were in agreement.