Mascoutah K-9 Officer Axel Is Officially On Duty



The Mascoutah Police Department’s K-9 Axel, a two-year old male Belgium Malinois/Shepherd, was officially on duty Monday, Dec. 17. Axel and his handler, Officer Joel Veres, recently completed their 8-week training at the Macon County K-9 Police Academy in Decatur, IL.

Axel’s first assignment was searching students’ lockers at Mascoutah High School. At the end of the search, there was no indication by Axel that drugs were present.

“Axel graduated at the top of his class and we couldn’t be happier,” said Mascoutah Police Chief Scott Waldrup.

Officer Veres said that although the initial training is now complete, he and Axel will still be involved in reinforcing their K-9 training. They will join The East West Canine Training Group which is one of the most renowned independent training groups in Missouri and Illinois. The group is a non-profit organization that assists K-9 Handlers in the St. Louis metropolitan area, and is located in Bethalto, IL.

Waldrup said demonstrations for the community may be scheduled in 2019, but right now it is a matter of Axel and Veres becoming more comfortable as a MPD team and carrying out their regular duties.

The purchase of Axel, as well as his daily needs as with any dog, would not be possible without the generosity of the citizens of Mascoutah. “We knew from the beginning that Axel was going to be an important part of our department, as well as surrounding communities when needed,” stated Waldrup. “This decision could not be made possible without the generosity of the citizens of Mascoutah.”

Fundraisers have been held for the new K-9 program including the selling of K-9 t-shirts and sweatshirts. T-shirts are available at City Hall, however sweatshirts need to be ordered because they are specialty printed item.

Unfortunately, one of the department’s largest fundraisers wasn’t as successful as anticipated due to the unexpected cold weather that blanketed the area in early November. The Hero Run, scheduled for November 10, was hit with freezing temperatures that kept a large majority of participants at home.

Waldrup would like to thank all citizens and organizations who have donated to the Mascoutah K-9 program. They include:

If you would like to make a donation, please contact Police Chief Scott Waldrup at 566-2976, Ext. 110 or City Clerk Kari Haas at 566-2964, Ext. 106. Donations can also be mailed to the City of Mascoutah, ATTN: City Clerk, 3 West Main St., Mascoutah, IL 62258.