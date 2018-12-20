MHS Indians’ Mid-Game Explosion Crushes CM

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

BETHALTO — After another sluggish start, the Mascoutah High School Boys’ Basketball team outscored Civic Memorial 40-19 over the second and third quarters to nab a 78-55 Mississippi Valley Conference victory at Bethalto, last Tuesday evening.

Cedric Rhodes, who tallied nine points on the night, rattled in two three-pointers in the 18-6, second-quarter surge, in which the Indians’ offense got better ball movement and some solid inside-outside passing. Ryan LaJoye and Malik Green also contributed three-pointers.

The Indians’ stifling defense held the Eagles to just two-of-nine makes and forced five turnovers. Bryan Zupan led the Eagles with 15 points, and Travis Hilligoss and Jacob Coleman recorded 12 and 10 points.

Green led Mascoutah with 15 points, and Jarred Johnson chipped in 12. Twelve Indians scored in the game.

Johnson powered the 22-13, third-period run with seven points; Green and Shawn Wienstroer added four points each.

Wienstroer could have tallied double figures, but instead of making a wide-open layup, he bounced a pass off the backboard to the trailing six-seven Aly Keys who finished off the play with a resounding, two-handed jam.

“We started out slowly, playing the other team’s game,” Mascoutah Coach Justin Love said. “But I liked the second and third quarters. We came out and played really well.

“They went full-court zone press in the second quarter, and our guards are good. We made some shots. And it opened up everything else after that. When we rebound the basketball, then we can get out and run. We are a good transition team.”

By the fourth quarter, the subs were in, and they held their own, winning the fourth quarter, 22-21. LaJoye started it with a three-pointer, and Rhodes and Jacob Rudolphi scored five apiece. Jakob Rhoderick also made two jumpers.

CM collected a 14-10 lead, five minutes in, on Zupan’s three-pointer from the top of the key. The Eagles made six-of-14 shots in this stretch, canning seven-of-18 from the field.

Then, Tyler Jowett’s post bucket with 1:53 left put the Indians up, 15-14, and Rhodes made two free throws with 46 seconds left to make it, 17-6. The Indians tallied five-of-nine shots and five-of-eight free throws in the first quarter.

With the win, Mascoutah improves to 5-3 and 2-1 in the MVC. CM falls to 0-7. The Indians travel to Althoff, Saturday, December 15, and host 3-6 Jerseyville (1-1 in the MVC), Tuesday, December 18.