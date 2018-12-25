Mascoutah School District Approves Proposed Tax Levy for 2019

By Keith Gillett

Mascoutah Herald

The Mascoutah District 19 School Board unanimously approved the certificate of tax levy for Tax Year 2019 at its December 18 board meeting. The District will be proposing to raise just under $10 million towards a proposed budget of $13.3 million including $3.2 million in bond and interest payments

The final levy will be set at either the March or April Board meeting at which time the Board will hold another levy hearing before final certification of the rate. At the March/April meeting the total levy can’t be increased but can be decreased from the levy set at last week’s meeting. The final levy will be set once the St. Clair County treasurer determines the annual valuation (EAD) of properties in the District subject to taxation.

In other business, the Board approved the following:

• Updates for 17 District policies on first reading as approved by the Policy Committee, with the waiver of a second reading.

• Approved by voice vote the purchase of new lunch tables for Mascoutah Middle School, Mascoutah Elementary School and Scott Elementary School from KI Manufacturing for $54,168. Enough tables will be purchased to allow a class of 300-325 students to sit together comfortably in the new MMS cafeteria which is now under construction.

• Approved the hiring of INTECH Innovations to upgrade the technology systems within the Mascoutah High School Auditorium for $74,492. The administration felt an upgrade was needed to keep it functioning properly and prepare it for future technology needs.

• Approved the purchase of 26 laptop computers at $2,150 each for a total of $55,900 from Dell for MHS. The purchase will help the new MHS Robotics Club and other classes at MHS. The laptops will also support a second Computer Science and Engineering pathways class for next year.

• Approved the purchase of five new 71-passenger buses from Midwest Transit Equipment for $391,000. The District plans to buy gasoline powered buses rather than diesel in order to save some money.

• Approved the purchase of new bleachers from Dant Clayton for $897,234 for the MHS athletic stadium. The purchase also includes a new press box, work under the bleachers, and renovation to the existing visitors bleachers.

• The Board also approved the following certified personnel action: Approved the hiring of one additional social worker. The District currently has 1.5 social workers at both MES and SES. The .5 is a shared position between the two schools. Due to the severity of student needs and the availability of shared personnel, the Administration recommended increasing the number of social workers to two in both schools by adding one full position.

• The Board approved the following classified personnel actions: Hired Emily Moore as an instructional aide at MES; Robin McCoy as an individual cafe aide at MES; Carolyn Wadlow as an instructional aide at WES; Lisette Becker as a secretary at MMS; and Comica Middleton as a cook at MMS. Approved the retirements of Dawn Largent and Angela Davis as instructional aides; accepted the resignations of Nicole Walker as a secretary at MMS, Alexa Trojcak as a special ed instructor aide at MMS, Debbie Kolb as a LIPS instructional aide at SES, Patty Murry as a cook at SES, and Mary Burns as a cook at MES; and hired Mark Speicher as an assistant wrestling coach at MMS.

General items:

Superintendent Craig Fiegel told the Board that earthwork has started for the new Mascoutah Middle School addition and foundation work will begin soon.

Charles Jefferson, who has been promoting a lacrosse program for the District reported to the Board that the Mascoutah Lacrosse group and the O’Fallon Lacrosse group conducted a two-day camp on the MHS soccer field with 62 participants. A second camp will be held Jan. 13 at MMS.

Winter break for students began on Friday with a half-day of attendance and will end on Jan. 7th with the resumption of classes.