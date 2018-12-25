Only One Fairview Heights City Council Incumbent Facing Opposition in April

By Randy Pierce

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – Unless someone chooses to mount a write-in campaign for next April’s municipal election in Fairview Heights, six of the seven incumbents eligible for continuing terms of four years each will be unopposed.

With the deadline for the filing of petitions to be placed on the ballot being Monday evening, December 17, at 5 p.m., only Alderman Roger Lowry, who resides at 9756 Greenridge Heights Road in Ward Two, is facing an opposing candidate, Anthony J. LeFlore of 8 Tietje Drive.

The other incumbents who submitted petitions with the required number of constituent signatures and addresses in time for placement on the April 2 ballot are Mayor Mark T. Kupsky of 932 Caledonia Court, City Clerk Karen J. Kaufhold of 9148 Forest Drive and Aldermen Frank Menn of 100 Briarwood Lane in Ward One, Brenda Wagner of 20 Catherine Drive in Ward Three, Harry Zimmerman of 8 Spivey Lane in Ward Four and Bill Poletti of 5358 Tulane Court in Ward Five.

In order to be placed on the ballot next April, candidates needed a number of signatures on their petitions that is based on a percentage of the number of votes cast in the most recent municipal election.

The Fairview Heights City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month, except when a holiday observance falls on one of those dates at it will in January. The next city council meeting is being held on the following evening, Wednesday, January 2, instead of New Year’s Day evening when the city hall building is closed.

The city council and all meetings of its committees are open to the public and may only be closed to outside observers, per the provisions of the Illinois Open Meetings Act, under certain circumstances when specific subjects of a sensitive nature are to be discussed such as the hiring, firing or discipline of personnel, contract negotiations, the acquisition of property and litigation, to cite examples of those matters most often covered by this aspect of state law.

The city council and committee meetings, with great exceptions such as when large numbers of people are expected to be present, are held in the city council chambers/court room at the City of Fairview Heights Municipal Complex at 10025 Bunkum Road. Each meeting includes a segment for input from those in attendance called “public participation” during which anyone may address the elected officials with concerns, comments or questions.

To gain access to any of these meetings, it is best to park in the municipal complex north lot which is the same one used by patrons at the Fairview Heights Public Library then enter the city hall door facing north and go left to the end of the hallway.

Information concerning what is to be discussed, considered and/or voted upon at each of these meetings is summarized in an agenda for each which can be accessed by going to the city’s web site at www.cofh.org then clicking on “Government” at the top of the page then “Agendas & Minutes” right below it.