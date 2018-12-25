Virtual Flight Of Honor Held For Local Veterans
MASCOUTAH – On Wednesday, Dec. 12, Hospice of Southern Illinois and Brightly Living in Mascoutah sponsored a “Virtual Flight Of Honor” for local veterans. The event was held at Brightly Living.
The Virtual Flight to Honor is an event to honor veterans that can’t participate in a “live” flight to Washington DC to view the monuments and memorials dedicated to them and the service men and women that served alongside them defending our freedom.
“This day is dedicated to all veterans,” said Kim Johnson, Hospice of Southern Illinois. “We want to express our appreciation to the veterans who served our country, those who are here representing a veteran, and those who made this event possible.”
Certificates were presented by Mayor Jerry Daugherty, Colonel Steve Hopkins, Mascoutah High School ROTC, and Jerry Altepeter, Hospice of Southern Illinois Veteran Volunteer.
Those honored included:
Brightly Senior Living
Tom Marti – Army
Donald (Don) Brooks – Army
Robert (Bob) Pritchett – Army & Air Force
Robert Lynch – Navy
Noel (Ben) Benner – Air Force
Roscoe Womble – Air Force
Keith Grodeon – Air Force
Joe Flannery – Air Force
George Thompson – Navy
Edward (Ed) Holtgrewe – Army
Eddie Freeman – Air Force
Edward (Ed) Schneider – Army
Walter (Walt) Lane – Navy
Donald (Don) Compton – Navy
Jack Klopmeyer
Other Guests/Veterans
Dominic Polczynski – Army
Lloyd Cauley – Air Force
William Gant – Marine Corps
Michael Snyder – Marine Corps
Albert Jollenbeck – Army
Gary Thornton – Army
Greg Niemeyer – Army
Jerry Altepeter – Navy
Marka Nursing Home
Billie Timme – Navy
We offer a heartfelt “Thank You” to all our veterans and their families.