Virtual Flight Of Honor Held For Local Veterans

MASCOUTAH – On Wednesday, Dec. 12, Hospice of Southern Illinois and Brightly Living in Mascoutah sponsored a “Virtual Flight Of Honor” for local veterans. The event was held at Brightly Living.

The Virtual Flight to Honor is an event to honor veterans that can’t participate in a “live” flight to Washington DC to view the monuments and memorials dedicated to them and the service men and women that served alongside them defending our freedom.

“This day is dedicated to all veterans,” said Kim Johnson, Hospice of Southern Illinois. “We want to express our appreciation to the veterans who served our country, those who are here representing a veteran, and those who made this event possible.”

Certificates were presented by Mayor Jerry Daugherty, Colonel Steve Hopkins, Mascoutah High School ROTC, and Jerry Altepeter, Hospice of Southern Illinois Veteran Volunteer.

Those honored included:

Brightly Senior Living

Tom Marti – Army

Donald (Don) Brooks – Army

Robert (Bob) Pritchett – Army & Air Force

Robert Lynch – Navy

Noel (Ben) Benner – Air Force

Roscoe Womble – Air Force

Keith Grodeon – Air Force

Joe Flannery – Air Force

George Thompson – Navy

Edward (Ed) Holtgrewe – Army

Eddie Freeman – Air Force

Edward (Ed) Schneider – Army

Walter (Walt) Lane – Navy

Donald (Don) Compton – Navy

Jack Klopmeyer

Other Guests/Veterans

Dominic Polczynski – Army

Lloyd Cauley – Air Force

William Gant – Marine Corps

Michael Snyder – Marine Corps

Albert Jollenbeck – Army

Gary Thornton – Army

Greg Niemeyer – Army

Jerry Altepeter – Navy

Marka Nursing Home

Billie Timme – Navy

We offer a heartfelt “Thank You” to all our veterans and their families.