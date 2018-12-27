Central Cougars Hang With Briarcrest Until The Saints’ Third-Period Barrage

Central commits 28 miscues in game-one, 19-point loss at Mater Dei

By Sam Graf

Clinton County News

Breese – Despite making lots of turnovers, the Breese Central Boys’ Basketball team shot well in nabbing a 22-18, first-half lead against top-seeded Briarcrest, Tennessee, in round one of the Mater Dei Tournament.

That changed abruptly as Briarcrest finished the second quarter on a 10-2 run, which allowed the Saints to run away with a 68-57 victory, last Wednesday afternoon..

In their final seven possessions before intermission, the Cougars made one bucket and five turnovers.

Briarcrest took advantage, using its quickness advantage to force a bunch of steals, which it converted into four layups — including a monster dunk by Kennedy Chandler.

Chandler led all scorers with 26 points on the strength of a 10-for-13 shooting performance (mostly layups and several jams). Marcellus Brigham and Omari Thomas chipped in with 12 and nine, respectively.

Central’s demise continued early in the third period. The Cougars missed their first five shots and committed two turnovers in their first four possession — spotting Briarcrest a 7-0 start

After a 7-0 run that got the Cougars back to a four-point, 35-31 deficit with 2:52 left in the quarter, the Tigers came right back with with an 8-0 flurry. Overall, Central made just three-of-15 shots in the third period.

“In the third quarter, we let them go on a 7-0 run,” Central Coach Jeremy Shubert said. “You can’t start a half like that only being down by four.

“They make you rush. We don’t see that kind of athleticism. We have seen the doubling before; our kids just have to get better at it.”

Jackson Haag led Central with 11 points as the Cougars ended up 10-for-28 from the field (a healthier five-for-12 from beyond the arc), but they made 28 turnovers — 18 from steals. Parker Jansen and Simon Thomas chipped in seven and six points.

“You can’t give them 26 or 27 extra possessions — especially in transition,” said Shubrert. “I thought our defense was good in the first half. We just gave them too many points off turnovers.

Taking care of the ball “has been an achilles heal for us all year. We just don’t have the guys who can step up and put us on their shoulders, take care of the basketball, and get us a bucket.

“(Chandler) is a handful. That is why he is the number two sophomore in Tennessee for a reason.”

Briarcrest blew the game wide open with a 12-4 spurt in the first six minutes of the fourth quarter, making five-of-seven shots.

Conversely, the Cougars went one-for-two but made eight turnovers.

They committed six miscues in the first period but jumped out 14-12 as Camden Wempe and Haag drilled three-pointers, and they finished with several baskets on the inside.

Central held a 24-20 lead, 2:38 before halftime, on Thomas’ second scoring drive of the quarter, but the Cougars went scoreless the rest of the way making four turnovers in their final five possessions.