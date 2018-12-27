Mater Dei’s 4th-Quarter Flurry Buries Red Bay

Zurliene drives Knights’ success with 27-point performance

By Sam Graf

Clinton County News

BREESE – Trading scoring spurts throughout, the Mater Dei Boys’ Basketball team’s 15-4 flurry in the final six minutes turned the tide against Red Bay, Alabama as the Knights recorded a 68-57 victory in round one of the Mater Dei Tournament, last Wednesday.

Caleb Zurliene, who tallied a game-high 27 points, recorded seven in the decisive run, and Brady Boeckmann added four more. Overall, Mitchell Haake chipped in 14 points.

Red Bay, which made 12-of-28 three-point attempts on the night, tied the score, 53-53, with 6:36 remaining on Clay Allison’s three-pointer. Allison recorded five, three pointers in the game.

But the Tigers fell off dramatically down the stretch, sinking just one-of-seven shot attempts. Gath Weatherford led them with 20 points, and Allison and Braden Ray added 17 and 10.

“You cannot underestimate anybody in this tournament,” Mater Dei Coach Ron Schadegg said. “When you go up against an opponent that makes 10 or 11 threes, you have your work cut out for you. They made us sweat; we had to make some plays towards the end of the game to stretch the lead and secure the thing.

“I don’t think we played like we have been the last couple of games (winners of five-straight), It’s the first day, an afternoon game. I think we were ready, but unsure because we are an inexperienced tournament team. We’re just glad to get out with a win.

“We tried to spread it out and let Caleb attack the basket. He’s hard to guard if he’s going down hill and jumping over people. I thought he did a fantastic job finishing around the basket and making plays.”

Red Bay went wild three minutes into the game, canning four-of-five, tirst-period three-pointers in a two-minute span to go up, 17-6. Weatherford, who also had five bombs on the night, drilled three in the first quarter.

But the Knights finished off the opening period, 8-4, as Haake scored in the paint and Boeckmann banged in a three-pointer.

They continued the onslaught in the second quarter, nabbing a 33-26 advantage with 1:15 left on three-pointers by Jacob Schadegg and Zurliene and a steal/layup by Cadyn Schuckmann. The Knights also made seven-of-10 free throws in the period.

The momentum changed hands, once again, in the third quarter. The Tigers made eight-of-12 shots, including four, three-pointers to grab a 47-46 lead.

Zurliene’s three points in the final 51 seconds tied the game, 49-49.