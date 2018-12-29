Central’s Second-Quarter Rally Secures Win Over Carlyle

By Sam Graf

Clinton County News

BREESE — After squandering an early 8-3 lead by allowing Carlyle to finish the first quarter on a 10-4 spurt, the Breese Central Boys’ Basketball team did not let that happen in the decisive second quarter.

The Cougars started it on fire, outscoring the Indians 17-5 in the eight-minute span before halftime, and they maintained their double-digit lead for the rest of the game to nab a 51-41 victory at the Mater Dei Tournament, last Wednesday.

Central’s turnaround started with an 11-0 run in the first three minutes of the second quarter. Simon Thomas hit two baskets and a free throw, and Camden Wempe scored three-straight buckets in the paint. The pair led the Cougars with 15 and 12 on the night.

At the same time, the Cougars’ defense stiffened, forcing four turnovers, two misses, and an offensive foul in Carlyle’s first seven possessions.

Overall, Central made 18-of-36 two-pointers (but 0-for-10 from beyond the arc); out-rebounded the Indians, 34-27; forced Carlyle into 20 turnovers.

“We just cannot consistently get that ball in the hole,” Central Coach Jeremy Shubert said. “We’re searching at times. We had a couple of defensive lapses, where we let them get to the rim.

“But we had an awfully good second quarter. That was the difference in the game. It was pretty even after that. Our offense has a long way to go. We are going to keep on working on it.”

Up 23-13, Central finished the final 2:18 before halftime, 6-5, on baskets by Bradon Thomas and Parker Loepker and free throws from Wempe.

Thomas and Wempe scored four points apiece as Central won the third period, 10-8.

But the Cougars got outscored 15-12 in the fourth quarter. Luke Boatright led the Indians with 15 points, and Chase Taylor added eight. Central made 32 percent from the field.

It looked like Central might blowout Carlyle early, as Thomas tallied six points in the Cougars’ initial 8-3 outbreak. But in the final 5:40 of the first quarter, they went two-for-seven and committed four turnovers.

Carlyle took advantage as Boatright reeled off six points, and Taylor tallied two buckets in the lane to give the Indians a 13-12 lead.

Central, 6-5, open the New Year at Columbia, Tuesday, January 4.