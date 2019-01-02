Hospital Auxiliary Raising Funds To Benefit ‘Lights For Scholarship”

BREESE – The Auxiliary at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese recently launched their annual “Lights for Scholarship” campaign to raise funds to provide grants-in-aid to healthcare career students.

“Our doctors, nurses, physical therapists and other healthcare professionals all have one thing in common – each started with a dream of becoming who they are today,” said Auxiliary Scholarship Chair Nancy Renschen.

“Thanks to the generosity of our community, we have been able to present $247,000 in awards,” she said. “We have helped 393 healthcare professionals achieve his or her dream.”

Most recently, at the 2018 annual meeting, the organization presented $1,000 grants to each of a dozen healthcare career students in fields as diverse as athletic training/physical therapy, nursing, nurse anesthetist, physician assistant and radiology technology, Renschen said.

And since all the scholarship monies are awarded to students from Clinton County, many of those receiving grants will or already have come back to HSHS St. Joseph’s in Breese or surrounding communities to provide care, she said

“Lights for Scholarship” is the main fund-raiser for the grants-in-aid program which began in 1970, Renschen said. Additional funds come from other donations and memorials as well as the September walk-a-thon which was essentially rained out during a deluge that started on Friday and continued through the weekend.

Donations can be dropped off at the main Information Desk at HSHS St. Joseph’s in Breese or mailed to St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary “Lights for Scholarship,” PO Box 99, 9515 Holy Cross Lane, Breese, IL 62230-0099. Checks may be addressed to “Lights for Scholarship.”

For more information, contact 526-5351 or judy.schrage@hshs.org.