Lady Knights Finish Fifth At Mascoutah Tournament With 3-1 Mark

By Sam Graf

Clinton County News

MASCOUTAH — The Mater Dei Lady Knights finished fifth at the 16-team, 41st Mascoutah Invitational Basketball Tournament, last Thursday-Saturday, but it wasn’t an easy journey — more like a bumpy road.

In the finale versus Belleville West, the Knights seized a nine-point lead late in the second period and held it until the Lancers went on a furious, 11-2 fourth-quarter run to take a two-point, 49-47 advantage with three minutes to go.

With 44 seconds left in regulation, Kierra Winkeler’s layup made it, 51-51, and sent the game into overtime. Winkeler ended up with 19 points.

In the extra frame, the Knights got hot. Abby Braundmeier, Sally Albers, and Winkeler made baskets, and Shannon Lampe drilled five-of-six free throws in the final 52 seconds to ice the 62-58 victory. Lampe recorded a team-high 20 points, and Claire Toennies chipped in 11.

Mater Dei ripped Riverview Gardens 61-28 in the opening game, Thursday, as Winkeler and Toennies scored 14 and 10 points, and Ciara Perkes, Sally Albers, and Lampe added eight apiece.

In the quarterfinals, the Knights got outscored 17-7 in the third period, and their furious, 12-5 finish wasn’t good enough to overcome O’Fallon, which held on for a 47-44 win, Friday.

Winkeler and Lampe tallied 18 and 15 against a Panthers’ squad that ended up taking the tournament tile with a 49-48 victory over Highland, Saturday evening.

Relegated to the fifth-place bracket, top-seeded Mater Dei walloped Belleville West, 49-23, Saturday morning. Winkeler led all scorers with 18 points.

“East puts a lot of pressure on you, and with Ciara Perkes out, we needed someone to take the point,” Shannon Lampe said. “We got beat a couple times back, because we are so used to having Ciara there. But we have had a lot of players stepping up each game.”

With the game on the line, Lampe did a great job penetrating off the dribble, which got her to the free-throw line in the final minute.

“We were trying to get them in foul trouble. Free throws were huge, and we finished at the end.

“We are excited with this tournament. We had a hard loss to O’Fallon, but it was a nice, tough one. I would rather have that than to win by 40. We like those tough games and want to keep playing them, so we are ready by postseason.”

Amid the scoring spurt in overtime, the Knights’ defense came up big with three-straight scoring stops. Overall, it inflicted 15 turnovers.

For the first three quarters, Mater Dei shot at a 47.5 percent clip, but went two-for-13 in the fourth quarter. It got better in overtime as the Knights made three-of-six tries.

“Belleville East is just an exceptional team,” said Mater Dei Coach Dave Kohnen (who was honored before the game with his 600th coaching victory). “They have some great individual players (including B’Aunce Carter who went down with an ankle injury in the first quarter). You have to give them credit.

“They kept driving through the middle and got some buckets. And even when they didn’t, they got rebounds. The center of the lane was not for the meek. There was some banging going on in the middle of that lane.

“Our team showed what they were made of at the end with the free throws and offensive rebounds. These kids enjoy playing with each other, and believe in each other. That’s a good thing.”

The Knights jumped out to a 16-12 lead over East with 9-5 flurry in the final 2:25 of the first period — punctuated by Winkeler’s three-pointer and two drives from Lampe.

They extended their advantage to 32-25 at halftime as Lampe led with seven points; Winkeler had five; Toennies made a nice drive. Mater Dei got off 15 more shots than East in the first half.

“We executed our offense, and they made defensive adjustments to stymie our pick and rolls,” Kohnen said. “And I told the kids, when you are playing good teams like Belleville East, it’s a whole lot of adjustments you have to make.”

After a cold start to the third period and a 5-2 East run, Toennies banged in a three-pointer and two free throws, and Winkler and Meredith Innes made baskets to keep the Knights up, 43-38.

Winkeler and Lampe made the first and sec ond, all-tournament teams.

Upcoming, Mater Dei, 14-2, travels to Althoff, Wednesday, January 2, and takes on Columbia at 5 p.m., Saturday, January 5, at Breese Central.