Grapplers Grab Second At 23-Team Murdale Tournament

Montgomery wins 126-pound title; three finish second

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

The Mascoutah High School Varsity Wrestling team finished second place at the 23-team, Murdale Tournament, last Friday-Saturday, as 31 points separated first place from fifth.

Althoff won it (hosted by Carbondale High School) with 164 points, edging out Mascoutah, Olney-Richland County, Glenwood, and Mt. Zion, 164-149.5-133.5-133. Civic Memorial, Cahokia, and Highland came in sixth, seventh, and 13th.

Individually, Kylan Montgomery claimed the Indians’ only weight-class win, defeating Caine Tyus of Civic Memorial, 1-0. Montgomery cruised through the competition with a 5-0 mark.

Caleb Grau (170), Chase Overton (145), and Caleb Slago (106) secured second-place finishes as all three went 4-1.

In their championship matches, Grau got nipped 4-2 by Connor Eaton of West Frankfort; Overton went up against a tough foe in Max Kristoff of Althoff and lost 16-0; Slago (pinning his first four opponents) lost via a 1:15 fall to Matthew Minick of Althoff.

Ryan Baker (120) and Logan Will (126) nabbed third and fourth place, respectively. Baker pinned Isaiah Bernal of Althoff at 5:15 to claim the bronze medal, losing 9-1 in the semifinals to eventual champion Caleb Tyus of CM.

Will, won his first three battles before falling in the semifinals and third-place matches. He finished up with a 13-4 loss to Zion White of E. St. Louis.

Jacob Pflasterer (120) won four matches in his ninth-place result, tallying an 11-6 decision over Eli White of E. St. Louis in his final scrap.

At 152 and 182 pounds, Brenden Jones and David Polaski also came in ninth, recording wins by decision in their last tussles.

Additionally, Justin Fricke (285) finished 10th; Tyler Mabry (160) — 11th; Christian Koerner (113) and Justin Haas (195) — 13th; Eve Slago (132) — 14th.

Upcoming, the Wrestling team competes at the the Quincy Tournament, Friday-Saturday, January 11-12.