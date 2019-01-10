Convenient Care Clinics to Open in Carlyle and New Baden

BREESE – HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese is renaming their Immediate Care clinic in Carlyle and their Health Center in New Baden. On January 14, both locations open as HSHS St. Joseph’s Convenient Care.

President and CEO of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Chris Klay explained, “The new name reflects St. Joseph’s Hospital’s continuing mission to provide access to health care in locations that are more convenient to those we serve. One of the biggest concerns we have heard with our Carlyle location has been in regards to patient billing. This change will allow patient visits to be billed as a primary care visit, instead of an urgent care visit.”

Both Convenient Care clinics will treat non-emergency illnesses and injuries on a walk-in basis. The clinics will be staffed by HSHS Medical Group providers who will be available on weekdays and weekends for patients whose primary care provider is unable to see them. If a patient does not have a primary care provider, staff will provide assistance to patients in selecting one.

In addition to housing the Convenient Care clinic, both locations will also offer laboratory services for patients who have a doctor’s order for outpatient testing. Physical therapy services offered in Carlyle have transitioned back to the main campus, and medical imaging services in Carlyle will no longer be offered after January 13. Imaging and physical therapy services will remain in New Baden.

For anyone needing assistance with transportation, St. Joseph’s offers free transportation through our Friends Van program. Patients can make an appointment for the Friends Van by calling (618) 651-2788.

Below is more information about both Convenient Care clinic locations:

• Carlyle – 14505 State Rte. 127, Carlyle

Phone: (618) 594-4949

Hours of Operation: 7 a.m.–5 p.m. – 7 days per week (9 a.m.–2 p.m. on Holidays)

Outpatient Services: Laboratory

• New Baden – 211 East Hanover, New Baden

Phone: (618) 588-7000

Hours of Operation: 7 a.m.–5 p.m. – Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.–2 p.m. on Saturdays. Closed Sundays and Holidays

Outpatient Services: Laboratory, Physical Therapy and Medical Imaging

For more information, visit stjoebreese.com/ConvenientCare.