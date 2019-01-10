Fairview Heights Continues to Experience Many Changes

By Randy Pierce

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – Along with 2019 being the 50th year of the birth of the City of Fairview Heights, the community continues to experience many significant visible changes that are unprecedented for taking place over such a short period of time in its history.

The most obvious, as many are aware, is the pending opening of the new recreation complex on Bunkum Road just north of Interstate 64 for which construction progress, according to Mayor Mark Kupsky, is proceeding on schedule in the direction of an opening between mid-April and early May.

Kupsky provided this information at the first city council meeting of the new year held on Wednesday, January 2, when he noted that most of the windows in the large building have been installed and parking lot light poles have been put in place while additionally advising that membership sales for the complex continue to increase with 10 being purchased before 10 a.m. that same morning as the meeting.

Further announced by the mayor at this meeting was the New Year’s Eve opening of the 1-5-9 Jazz Club in the location which was formerly home of the Hey Guys! Comedy Club, the owners of that new establishment having procured a liquor license in time for the observance of the December 31 traditional date of celebration.

Kupsky is optimistic about the future of the property at St. Clair Square where the Sears company had operated a store for several decades but will be closing it in a few months.

He said a liquidation sale got under way there Friday, December 28, and that there are plans which cannot be discussed yet for a possible retail tenant to fill that space at some point in the future.

As progress materializes regarding the efforts of the city, including the mayor and its economic development director, Paul Ellis, to work with the mall’s parent company, CBL Properties of St. Peters, Missouri, to procure a store to go into the Sears location, they will be announced, Kupsky said.