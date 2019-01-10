Mater Dei Senior Named Memorial Foundation Scholar Athlete For December

BELLEVILLE – of Mt. Vernon has been named Memorial Foundation Scholar Athlete of the Month for December. Victoria “Tori” Oldham of Belleville was also named as a Scholar Athlete.

Harad, a senior at Mater Dei High School in Breese, has a 4.0 GPA and participates in soccer serving as team captain. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Scholar Bowl and FBLA. He has done a variety of community service hours each year as part of his school’s curriculum and is now participating in a three-week senior service project. Planning to attend either Vanderbilt, Notre Dame, Purdue or University of Evansville, Harad wants to pursue an undergraduate program focusing on biology in hopes of attending medical school in the future.

The scholar athlete program, sponsored by Memorial Foundation in cooperation with Memorial Rehab and Sports Medicine and BJC Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, recognizes one male and one female senior scholar athlete from a high school in Memorial’s primary and selected secondary service area. The monthly award winners from September 2018 through April 2019 will be eligible for one of two $1,500 scholarships to be awarded in May 2019.