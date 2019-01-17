Battas Named Division 7 Athletic Director of the Year

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH — Mascoutah High School Principal Brandon Woodrome recognized Scott Battas’ “dedication, drive, and passion” in recently being named by the Illinois Class 3-4A Division 7 athletic directors as Athletic Director of the Year.

And anybody who has worked with Battas would knows the description fits to a tee.

Now, Battas is in the running for Illinois Athletic Director Association’s State Director of the Year honors.

“Though only serving as Athletic Director for five years, Mr. Battas has been instrumental in making many great changes within our school’s athletic program and has had a positive impact on our conference,” said Woodrome.

“He has been driven to provide the best athletic experience for our student-athletes and their families while instilling in our coaches and players the importance of being a ‘student’ first and an ‘athlete’ second.”

Besides excelling at the “nuts and bolts” of overseeing the school’s athletic program, Battas has fostered a positive working relationship with the coaches and players.

He also enjoys being Mascoutah High School’s biggest fan, not only applauding the myriad conference and state accomplishments, but always encouraging the positive, hard-fought efforts of the individual athlete.

“Coach Battas is an innovative thinker who has improved the overall, physical appearance of our facilities,” added Woodrome. “He has implemented the MHS Athletic Hall of Fame, guided the creation of our Bass Fishing program, and assisted with the creation of a weightlifting class/program.

“He has worked to bring in coaches with records of success and expertise and possess a passion to teach the game to their student-athletes. He was the driving force behind the community fundraising drive of our newly-installed artificial turf in Alumni Field.

“Most impressively, Mr. Battas is an unselfish leader who has spearheaded two District 7 athletic fundraisers in support of athletic programs in Texas and North Carolina impacted by natural disasters.”

Josh Lee, who has instilled an amazing amount of enthusiasm, dedication, and winning spirit into the MHS Football program, isn’t the least bit surprised by the honors bestowed on Battas.

“He is the best athletic director I have ever worked for. The passion that he has. He is such a go-getter. He wants all of our programs to succeed more than anything. And it’s great having a football guy who understands what it’s exactly like supporting me and what we are doing.”

Lee likes that Battas is a visionary who sees the big picture.

“He does and that’s great. That’s stuff that I am not good at. As soon as he gets done with one project, he’s looking for something else to make better and first-class around here. I love working for a guy like that.”

Personal note: I remember when Mr. Battas and younger brother Dustin played in one of my local tennis tournaments as elementary students. They battled to the wall from the beginning point to the end but within the bounds of camaraderie. That’s the kind of spirit he brings to MHS.