Mascoutah School District Awarded $1M Grant

Mascoutah School District has been awarded a five-year one-million dollar grant through the Department of Defence Education Activity (DoDEA). The DoDEA Educational Partnership provides grant opportunities for districts serving military impacted students. The Partnership is committed to ensuring all military-connected students, whose parents are assigned to Scott Air Force Base, have access to academic standards which empower students to develop and apply in-demand, transportable skills. The activities of the grant will include all students in grades K-5.

The goal supported through this DoDEA grant is to spark interest and provide exposure to critical and fast-growing careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) within our elementary schools by increasing and sustaining student engagement in the STEM fields. Through the experiences with STEM instruction, our students, and teachers are empowered to make a difference in their schools, communities, and the world around them. The grant’s goal reinforces Mascoutah School District’s vision to provide every student the resources and opportunity for personal growth as they develop 21st century skills to be contributing members of society who value learning and serving others.

Activities of the grant will involve implementing STEM classes that promote problem solving, project-based learning, and collaboration through the Project Lead the Way (PLTW) Instructional Model. Through this model, PLTW will provide a transformative learning experience for kindergarten-5th grade students and teachers. The lessons are designed to empower students to believe in their abilities, test their limits, and question what is possible. To support the fidelity of the instructional concepts teachers will receive professional development through PLTW teacher training.

“Being awarded a third grant, assists the district with its focus on creating an engaging learning environment that inspires our students in grades K through 12th to develop in-demand STEM skills,” stated Dr. Craig Fiegel, Superintendent of Schools. “By implementing PLTW programs across the grade levels, our students will be able to experience problem-based learning and not only build upon being curious learners and problem solvers, but to also pursue rewarding careers.”

While the grant targets military students, all students K-5 in the Mascoutah Community Unit School District will benefit. This grant encompasses Mascoutah Elementary School, Scott Elementary School, and Wingate Elementary School, and will expose students to different STEM pathways.

Mascoutah Unit School District #19 is looking forward to continuing our work with the Department of Defense Education Activity program. This STEM grant is our third partnership initiative with DoDEA. We are currently in our second year of a five year DoDEA 6th through 12th grade grant which focus on college and career readiness with STEM through PLTW, and the third year of a five year DoDEA K-8 Making Sense of Mathematics and Teaching grant. We are confident these three programs will present meaningful learning opportunities and will greatly impact the future on our students, staff, and community.