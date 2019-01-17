MMS Basketball Teams Blast Germantown Bulldogs

8th Graders improve to 15-2; had already won the Conference at 9-1

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

GERMANTOWN — It did not take long for the Mascoutah Middle School 7th and 8th Grade Basketball teams to shift into high gear and blow past the Germantown Bulldogs in a packed house at Germantown, last Wednesday evening.

After the Germantown went up, 3-0, 40 seconds into the 8th Grade game, the Braves finished the first period with a 19-4 flurry and kept running-and-gunning to a 71-24 victory.

It took the MMS 7th Graders just a little longer to dominant the action. Leading 8-2 after the first period, they went 14-5 in the second to cruise to a 57-14 win.

The 8th Grade Braves forced 11, first-period turnovers — mostly off its press — and Eli Anderson got them going with five points in the first 1:27. Anderson ended up with 11 on the night.

Then, Allen Middleton took over with steals and drives, recording six-straight points. He scored a game-high 18.

Mascoutah put up 24 points in the second period: Quincy Hall (12 overall) tallied nine, and Middleton added six more. Darian Singleton also drilled a three-pointer and two free throws.

“I thought our pressure really gave them fits in the full court,” MMS Coach Rick Gibson said. “They had trouble handling the ball against it and even when they broke the press it caused them to take rushed shots which were probably not parts of their normal offense.

“We did a good job of getting on the offensive boards and showing some good patience when needed in the half court offense. It was nice to get everybody some quality minutes and see everybody contribute to a good team win.”

In the third period, Middleton led with three scores, and Anderson added two more. Ian Thompkins also bombed a long, three-pointer.

Nathan Gettinger got hot in the fourth quarter, knocking down a three-pointer and two free throws. T.J. Rhone ripped a three-pointer, and Zach Sterling drop-stepped and powered in a drive.

With the win, the 8th Grade Braves improve 15-2, overall. They won the Conference with a 9-1 mark.

The MMS 7th Graders rotated personnel in waves of five, and they continued to pull away as the game progressed.

In their 8-2 start, Garrett Renken recorded two baskets on the inside.

The Braves scored 11-straight points in the first two minutes of the second period with Kyle Moore making two baskets in the paint, and Trevor Geis, Jaden McCoo, and Isaiah Giles scoring the final seven points.

At the same time, their defensive pressure forced six turnovers and a missed shot.

Mascoutah’s only cold snap came in the final 4:01 of the second period. But Chase Rottman ended that with a bucket at 1:05 — a sweet jumper from the left wing, set up with crisp ball movement against the Bulldog zone.

Giles went wild in the third period, firing in back-to-back three-pointers. Five other Braves came through with two points apiece.

In a 19-0 fourth quarter explosion, Carson Callico and Rottman had three scores, and Braden West added two more.