Winter Storm Causes Headaches & Delights

By Pamela Rensing

mascherald@heraldpubs.com

A major winter storm hit the Metro East area on Friday, Jan. 11, dumping over a foot of snow in some areas.

Several interstates in St. Louis came to an abrupt halt Friday evening due to multiple accidents and vehicles sliding into ditches. KSDK Channel 5 reported that some drivers stuck on Interstate 44 were forced to spend the night in their vehicles.

The snow began late afternoon on Friday. In this immediate area, winter storm alerts were issued early by both the St. Clair Emergency Management Agency and Clinton County Emergency Management.

Scott Air Force Base operated under a mission-essential only status from Friday afternoon through Saturday.

The City of Mascoutah instituted restrictions prohibiting parking on Main Street and cul-de-sacs from Friday to Sunday. Parking was also prohibited on the side of street with odd address numbers for all other streets within the City.

Mascoutah City Manager Brad Myers said the City starting planning for the storm earlier in the week. “We prepped our equipment on Wednesday and Thursday prior to the storm. We got the plows and spreaders attached to the trucks and made sure all equipment worked properly. Our guys pretreated early on Friday with salt. IDOT came through and pretreated Main Street,” said Myers.

According to Myers, the City had a total of nine employees working throughout the storm with many more on standby. “The entire street department was out Friday night until Saturday morning utilizing all four city dump trucks as well as a backhoe. Three additional people came in Saturday morning to relieve the crews that were out all night,” he explained. City employees worked well into Saturday finishing up trouble spots and areas requiring additional clearing.

“We also had another employee come in Saturday to help the street department as well as clean the walks at City Hall, the Civic Center and the Senior Center. The Saturday employees worked until approximately 4 p.m.”

On Monday, Jan. 14, the street department returned to further clear intersections, trouble areas, and city parking lots.

“Just a reminder though, residents are responsible for clearing their own walks and driveways as well as areas around their mail boxes,” he added.

“Our street department as well as all other employees were outstanding. We got out in front of the storm and kept up throughout the duration. By mid-day Saturday all our streets were plowed. I was very pleased with our preparation and performance,” stated Myers. “We did not have any accidents and there were no equipment break downs. This shows the importance of preventive maintenance and operations preplanning. I was very happy with the results.”

Mayor Jerry Daugherty agreed with the City Manager’s assessment of the City’s battle against the storm. “I am very proud of the effort that our City crews put into snow removal this past weekend. I know that they worked long hours through the night to clear snow from our streets and create safe driving conditions,” said Daugherty. “I drove around the City on Saturday morning and didn’t see any streets that were not plowed. Kudos to the City Manager, Public Works Coordinator, and all of the street crew personnel for a job well done.”

Mascoutah Police Chief Scott Waldrup said he was also happy with how the City, as well as residents, dealt with the storm. “We only had two minor fender benders due to the winter storm. This is credited to the residents using good judgment, and adhering to the weather forecast and safety precautions to stay off the roads if possible,” stated Waldrup. “I closely monitored the call volume and was ready to bring in additional officers if necessary. This turned out to not be needed. In addition, I monitored the capabilities and response time of our EMS crew to determine if a second EMS crew was necessary. This was also not necessary.”

On Friday, the Mascoutah School District canceled all sports games scheduled for the weekend. According to Superintendent Dr. Craig Fiegel, students at the high school were dismissed 20 minutes early allowing the teenage drivers to make it home safely.

“We had a Pep Assembly scheduled for the last 20 minutes of the school day. The assembly was canceled and students were allowed to leave,” explained Fiegel.

The extra 20 minutes allowed busses to drop off high school students during the beginning of the snowstorm, and then return to the other schools on time.

But despite the weather related headaches to authorities and residents, there were some fun times around town.

Since games were canceled and students were stuck at home, Mascoutah High School Athletic Director Scott Battas decided on a contest. Battas went to Facebook and challenged residents to build the best snowman using a Mascoutah school theme. Dozens of residents took up the challenge and posted their photos to Battas’ Facebook page.

The selected winner was the Norrenberns family followed by runner-up the O’Leary family. The Norrenberns will received some Mascoutah Under Armour Gear, and the O’Leary Family will receive a family pass for next year’s athletic events.

It was all in the name of fun and a great way to spend a snowy weekend!