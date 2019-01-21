Richard D. Long
Richard D. Long, 84, of Mascoutah, IL born Jan. 23, 1934 in Eagle Grove, IA died Sunday Jan. 20, 2019 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
Richard was a retired MSgt. from the USAF and also retired from civil service at Scott AFB. He was the former crew chief of the presidential fleet helicopter, a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, IL, American Legion, V.F.W, The Big Red One and was a U. S. Army Korean War veteran.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Charlotte, nee Hull, Long; and a sister, Cheryl Hardy.
He is survived by his wife Elizabeth J., nee Copper, Long whom he married on July 6, 1963 in Detroit, MI; three children, Beth Henry (significant other Gary Gruberman), Rodger Long , and Laura (Rick) Blanchard all of Mascoutah, IL; six grandchildren, Zach (Olivia) Henry, Max (Tabitha) Henry, Samara Henry, Ethan Blanchard, Noah Blanchard and Emily Blanchard; a great grandson, Oliver Henry; a brother, Russell Dean (Alicia) Long; two sisters, Diane (Mort) Maltby and Caroyl (Rick) Clayton; sister-in-law, Mary Grace (Richard) Audette; and a brother-in-law, Paul Hardy.
Memorials may be made Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Assn, 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com
Visitation: Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL.
Funeral: There will be a private burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with the Rev. Hugh Fitz officiating.
Moll Funeral Home
Mascoutah, IL