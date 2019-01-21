

Richard D. Long, 84, of Mascoutah, IL born Jan. 23, 1934 in Eagle Grove, IA died Sunday Jan. 20, 2019 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

Richard was a retired MSgt. from the USAF and also retired from civil service at Scott AFB. He was the former crew chief of the presidential fleet helicopter, a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, IL, American Legion, V.F.W, The Big Red One and was a U. S. Army Korean War veteran.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Charlotte, nee Hull, Long; and a sister, Cheryl Hardy.

He is survived by his wife Elizabeth J., nee Copper, Long whom he married on July 6, 1963 in Detroit, MI; three children, Beth Henry (significant other Gary Gruberman), Rodger Long , and Laura (Rick) Blanchard all of Mascoutah, IL; six grandchildren, Zach (Olivia) Henry, Max (Tabitha) Henry, Samara Henry, Ethan Blanchard, Noah Blanchard and Emily Blanchard; a great grandson, Oliver Henry; a brother, Russell Dean (Alicia) Long; two sisters, Diane (Mort) Maltby and Caroyl (Rick) Clayton; sister-in-law, Mary Grace (Richard) Audette; and a brother-in-law, Paul Hardy.

Memorials may be made Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Assn, 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: There will be a private burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with the Rev. Hugh Fitz officiating.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL