MHS Teacher Named Exemplary CTE Teacher of the Year



Lara Dorner is a member of Mascoutah High School’s Career Technical Education (CTE)-Business department where she teaches Adult Living, Parenting, Child Development, Interior Design, and Foods. She was recently recognized by the Illinois CTE Systems Director, Gail Appel, as the region’s Exemplary CTE Teacher of the Year. Dorner has been invited to participate in the organization’s 2019 Exemplary CTE Teacher Program.

In February, Dorner will participate in an all expense paid Innovative Curriculum Resources Project in Bloomington where she will receive professional development designed to expand her sphere of influence.

In addition to teaching CTE courses, Dorner works diligently to maintain a positive culture/climate at MHS. A few examples of her efforts include spearheading our annual faculty Secret Santa and holiday gift exchanges and the New Year Exercise Challenge.