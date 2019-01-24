Central Girls Go Cold Against East But Crush Triad In 4th Quarter

By Sam Graf

Clinton County News

HIGHLAND — After losing to Belleville East in the opening game of the Highland Girls’ Basketball tournament, last Tuesday, the Breese Central Cougars played much better in the second half against Triad, two days later, beating the Knights by double-digits.

Tied 30-30, the Cougars outscored Triad 16-5 in the final 6:24 to nab a 46-35 victory, moving Central into the semifinals of the Consolation Bracket to battle Hillsboro, 10 a.m., Saturday, January 19.

Central had held a slim 23-21 halftime lead over East, and it seemed appropriate that the back-and-forth action would continue down to the wire.

It didn’t. East exploded 16-5 in the third period and 14-8 in the fourth to nab a relatively easy 51-36 win.

The Cougars complete reversed the fourth-quarter situation against Triad as six scored in the period.

Allyson Fehrmann and Chloe Book drilled three-pointers, and Cassidy Kretchmer, Miah Weems, and Grace Boeschen also added twos before the Knights made their next bucket with 3:17 left.

Down the stretch, Ella Jansen and Book made free throws to salt it away. Book led with a game-high 14 points, and Weems and Fehrmann added eight and seven.

Overall, the Cougars shot 43 percent, made eight-of-12 free throws, and committed six turnovers.

“We had a little more balance, offensively, late in the game, which was nice,” Central Coach Nathan Rueter said. “You get that balance, and you are a lot more difficult to guard.

“Our defense really clamped down on them We had to do something to change the tempo. We went man and the rest was history. It was a good team win and good team effort, tonight.”

In the first three quarters, both teams executed more cautiously, and the tallies went back-and forth. Down 6-2, Weems drilled a three-pointer to make it 6-5 Knights at the end of the first period.

Book banged in consecutive buckets in the final minute of the second quarter to tie the score, 20-20, at halftime. She scored 10 points in the period, of which the Cougars hauled down three, offensive rebounds and got off five more shots than Triad.

The back-and-forth trend predominated in the third period with four ties in the opening 6:40. Fehrmann, who connected on four-of-six free throws in the stretch, hit one-of-two in the final minute to give Central a 28-27 lead.

Book also made two baskets in the third quarter. With the win, the Cougars improve to 12-10 on the season.

Completely different from the first half, the Cougars made just one-of-seven shots in the first 4:05 of the third period in their 15-point loss to the Lancers.

Weems, who ended up with 21 points, had started out hot, drilling consecutive three-pointers.

Conversely, Bryce Dowell came out after intermission on fire, hitting four baskets in the first 3:06 to give the Lancers a 30-23 lead. Dowell and B’Aunce Carter topped East with 16 points apiece.

In the final 2:49 of the third quarter, East crashed the boards, ripping down four offensive rebounds and outscoring Central 7-5.

Carter (who recorded six, offensive rebounds) scored four points in the late spree, and Tyler Butler (12 points on the night and three offensive boards) tallied three more.

“Their talent clearly was evident in the third quarter,” said Rueter. “We didn’t take good care of the basketball and didn’t make shots and obviously keep them off the glass when they missed. So, that’s a recipe of disaster against a team with their athleticism.

“They are a very complete team. They’ve got outside punch; inside punch. We made keeping Carter off the glass a major point of emphasis but were not able to do so successfully.”

Central’s woes continued in the fourth quarter. After six-straight misses, Chloe Book hit a drive inside four minutes to go. East made five-of-nine shots with Dowell and Carter drilling two each.

With an 11-7, first-period lead Central opened the second quarter with four scoreless possessions, which included two turnovers.

Two buckets apiece by Butler and Carter netted the Lancers a 17-16 lead.

After Weems had scored five-consecutive points, Dowell and Butler made drives to tie it, 21-21, 1:15 before halftime.

Central held the ball the final 43.6 seconds and then got a buzzer-beater by Book to take a 23-21 lead at intermission.