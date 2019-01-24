East Clamps Down On Central And Mater Dei At Highland Tournament

Carter, Dowell, and Ford instrumental in semifinal berth

By Sam Graf

The Tribune

HIGHLAND — After two periods of back-and-forth action in which Breese Central led Belleville East, 23-21, at halftime, one could reasonably expect the second half to be a tooth and nail struggle to the end.

Wrong! East exploded 16-5 in the third period and 14-8 in the fourth to nab a relatively easy 51-36 win in game one of the Highland Girls’ Basketball Tournament, last Tuesday.

The Lancers didn’t wait for the second half to launch a huge run in their quarterfinal matchup against Mater Dei, two days later.

In fact, they jumped out on the Knights 28-5 in the first 12 minutes and cruised to a 58-38 victory.

East concluded the first period with a 19-3 lead as Jaila Parker banged in two, three-pointers, and B’Aunce Carter added two buckets on the inside. On the night, Carter led East with 14 points, and Nyah Ford followed with 13.

Of note: Kayla Rainey (playing her first game of 2018-19) had a steal and a layup in the first quarter. She ended up with four points.

“Mater Dei is such a good team — always has been,” East Coach Amanda Kemezys said. “The fact that they had three points at the end of the first quarter, I thought our girls played good man-to-man defense. We were all working together and that made the difference.

“Nyah had an awesome game. She was able to finish her layups. We wanted to spread things out and open up the lane for our guards to attack, and if they started helping, we had B’Aunce right there. Nyah also hustled and played great defense on Lampe and Winkeler.

“And you throw in Bryce Dowell and Kayla Rainey. We are really looking forward to the future.”

Mater Dei started as cold as ice against East, as Shannon Lampe made the Knights’ only basket of the first period in 14 shot attempts. On the next possession, 3:41 in, Lampe made one of two free throws.

Lampe and Kierra Winkeler topped the Knights with 11 points apiece, and Abby Braundmeier added nine.

Carter continued her onslaught at the start of the second period with two strong moves in the paint, and Tyler Butler put in an offensive rebound on East’s third possession.

Mater Dei made a slight inroad in the second quarter as Braundmeier and Lampe made successive basket around the midpoint, but the spurt sputtered with three-straight turnovers.

Then, the Knights went on a 15-8, third-period run (Winkeler and Maddie Strieker had five points each) but that one cooled as well due to miscues.

Carter and Ford scored two baskets apiece to help East maintain a double-digit lead, heading in the fourth quarter.

The Lancers ended any question of a Mater Dei comeback with a 12-2, fourth-period start — fueled by Ford’s three, driving layups.

“I felt like our defense came out ready and prepared, because the last time we played them, we lost in overtime,” Nyah Ford said. “And we wanted to prove ourselves. We came out hard from beginning to end.”

In the second half, Ford repeatedly took the ball to the basket, finishing several with the left hand.

“That’s my specialty right there. There was an opening; they were giving me the left to my left and I took it. When we spread it out, it opens it up. We have so many weapons on our team.”

East’s defense also prevailed against Breese Central in the second half.

Unlike the opening minute of the game when Miah Weems (game-high 21 points) canned two, three-pointers, the Cougars made just one-of-seven shots in the first 4:05 after intermission.

Conversely, Bryce Dowell came out hot and hit four baskets in the first 3:06 to give the Lancers a 30-23 lead. Dowell and B’Aunce Carter led East with 16 points apiece.

In the final 2:49 of the third quarter, East crashed the boards, ripping down four offensive rebounds and outscoring Central 7-5.

Carter, who recorded six, offensive rebounds on the night, scored four points, and Tyler Butler (12 points on the night and three offensive boards) added three more.

“The girls decided that they wanted to step up and turned it up another notch,” Kemezys said. “They should be really proud of the second half, because that’s how we should be playing the entire game. Credit to Weems: She was a killer. She really hurt us in a number of ways.

“But we were able to change up and had Ford face-guard her most of the second half. I thought Ford did a really good job of denying her the ball. Overall, we picked up our defensive intensity and stopped fouling.

“In the first half we were settling for shots. In the second half we really took it at them. We thought we had a step of quickness on them. And finally the girls saw that in the second half.”

Central’s woes continued in the fourth quarter. After six-straight misses, Chloe Book hit a drive. East made five-of-nine shots with Dowell and Carter drilling two each.

With an 11-7, first-period lead, Central opened the second quarter with four scoreless possessions, which included two turnovers.

Two buckets apiece by Butler and Carter netted the Lancers a 17-16 lead with approximately three minutes until halftime.

After Weems had scored five-consecutive points, Dowell and Butler made drives to tie it, 21-21, 1:15 before intermission.

Central held the ball the final 43.6 seconds and then got a buzzer-beater by Book to take a 23-21 lead.