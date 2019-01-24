Former Fairview Heights Police Officer Honored At Awards Banquet

By Randy Pierce

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – David F. Fellows, a 26-year veteran of the Fairview Heights Police Department currently serving in another position related to public safety, was one of the many individuals honored at the 27th annual awards banquet jointly hosted by the Southwestern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission and the Southern Illinois Police Chiefs Association held on Thursday, January 17, at the Four Points by Sheraton Fountains Conference Center.

At the awards program held for the purpose of recognizing men and women who have made significant contributions toward enhancing the law enforcement profession, Fellows was given the SIPCA Presidential Award by St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department Captain Bruce Fleshren.

Fleshren, who is the president of the SIPCA, said he nominated Fellows for this honor because the recipient has “not only served law enforcement honorably, and not just in one town or one county, but who also has done this regionally.”

Along with his distinguished career from 1981 until 2007 as a member of the Fairview Heights Police Department, attaining the rank of lieutenant, Fellows, is currently serving as the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System Region 8 representative, seeing to it that law enforcement officers in an area from Effingham south to the tip of Illinois at Cairo are provided with equipment like gas masks and armored vehicles while also responding to natural disasters such as tornadoes or floods.

“Mr. Fellows has put his heart and soul into improving the safety of officers and their departments,” Fleshren said. “I do not believe there is anyone more committed to assisting law enforcement in our area today which is why I am presenting the presidential award to Mr. David F. Fellows.”

“There was no one who cared more about the safety of officers and providing quality service than Dave Fellows,” Fleshren also commented.

During his time with the Fairview Heights Police Department, Fellows served a variety of capacities including detective, as an investigator for the Greater St. Louis Area Major Case Squad and as an undercover narcotics investigator for the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois.

In 1998, Fellows was promoted to the rank of sergeant for the Fairview Heights Police Department then advanced to lieutenant in 2002 before moving on in 2007.

Also at the same awards event held in Fairview Heights on January 17, Courtney Bryant of KMOV News Channel 4 in St. Louis was given the Bob Hardy Award.

This award is given jointly by the two host groups to a media professional “who consistently demonstrates accurate, fair and impartial reporting of law enforcement and public safety issues.”

Hardy, who the award is named after, was an iconic personality who resided in southwestern Illinois and became well known throughout the area for his work on St. Louis radio station KMOX before his passing in 1993.

The description presented by the SILEC and SIPCA concerning the naming of the award in honor of Hardy said he “was a positive voice for law enforcement and consistently promoted initiatives that were beneficial to both Illinois and Missouri law enforcement agencies.”

In 2018, as a result of a nomination by Fairview Heights Chief of Police Nick Gailius, St. Louis television Fox 2 News reporter and personality Elliott Davis was the recipient of the Bob Hardy Award.

Another one of the most prestigious awards presented at this year’s SILEC/SIPCA event went to Mayor Michael Pagano of Pontoon Beach in Madison County northwest of Fairview Heights. What makes this honor special in terms of local interest is that Pagano received the George A. Lanxon Public Service Award, created to recognize an elected public official who has made outstanding contributions to law enforcement and public safety in Southwestern Illinois. The award is named after George A. Lanxon who was the second mayor of Fairview Heights after its incorporation in 1969, serving from 1979 until 1995, and was the first elected official to receive the award.

Lanxon also currently serves on the Fairview Heights Board of Fire and Police Commissioners and is an active member of the Rotary Club of Fairview Heights Midday.

Aubrey Parker, the executive assistant in the investigations’ division for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, was one of two people presented with the Blue Light Award at the 2019 SILEC/SIPCA event while Investigator Kiwan Guyton of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department was given a life-saving award.

Swansea Chief of Police Steve Johnson was sworn in as the new secretary for the Southern Illinois Police Chiefs’ Association.