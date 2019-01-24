Knights & Cougars Fall In Round 2 At NIT

Cross-town rivals square off for third place

By Sam Graf

Clinton County News

NASHVILLE — The Mater Dei Knights and the Breese Central Cougars did not make it into the title match of the Nashville Invitational Basketball Tournament as both lost in round two, last Friday night.

The Knights’ valiant effort in the final 27.5 seconds of regulation — erasing a 50-45 deficit against Mascoutah and to get the game into overtime — fell flat as they got behind by five points right off the bat and lost, 62-56.

The Cougars had the misfortune of playing top-seeded Nashville, which jumped out 25-10 midway through the second period and cruised to a 60-32 victory.

With the pair of losses, Mater Dei and Central will clash in the third-place contest, 6:00 p.m., Monday, January 21. This will be their first meeting of 2018-19.

Zach Napovanice drilled a long three-pointer with 19.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter to get the Knights to within two points of the Indians at 50-48.

After Mascoutah’s Tyler Jowett missed a one-and-one, Mitchell Haake, who scored 14 points on the night, got fouled on a baseline drive and drained both free throws to send the game into the extra frame.

But the Indians went up five points on Malik Green’s traditional, three-point play and Jarred Johnson’s jumper. Green led Mascoutah with 20 points.

Mater Dei responded to Mascoutah’s early surge with two turnovers, but the Knights made the situation less threatening, when Jacob Schadegg (team-high 19 points with five bombs beyond the arc) swished a three-pointer, and Caden Schuchman (10 points) converted one-of-two free throws with 1:28 left.

But it went south from there. Mascoutah, 14-6, made five-of-eight free throws, and Aly Keys also canned a controversial jumper in the lane to ice the victory.

The Knights (13-7) could only answer with one drive from Haake with 23 seconds remaining. Keys and Cedric Rhodes contributed 13 and 10 points.

“I thought we competed well; that was the game plan to just compete and give yourself a chance,” Mater Dei Coach Ron Schadegg said. “In regulation, Napovanice hit a huge shot to tie it up.

“In overtime, they got a little jump on us. We just couldn’t respond in the last two minutes trying to get a shot up. That’s the way the ball bounces, sometimes.”

Four turnovers and three missed shots in overtime certainly hurt the Knights. They ended up with 14, and made 40.9 percent of their shots, though eight-of-17 three-pointers. Mater Dei also fired in 12-of-14 free throws.

“It is kind of uncharacteristic of us,” said Schadegg. “We don’t turn the ball over a lot. But they applied a little more pressure, and we had a tough time delivering. If we take care of the ball a little better, maybe it’s a different outcome.”

The outcome stayed in doubt the entire 32 minutes of regulation with the Knights in command by four points in the second and third periods.

Early in the second quarter, Schadegg, Drew Dant, and Haake hit three-straight buckets to put Mater Dei up, 18-14. But the Indians covered the spurt with three-consecutive scores two minutes later.

Schuchman’s cut-behind layup, and Haake hard drive gave the Knights a 30-26 advantage early in the third period.

The Indians figured to take the game completely over with a 9-2 spurt to start the fourth quarter, but Schuchman’s pull-up jumper allowed Mater Dei to close to within two points, 47-45 with 1:35 remaining. Schuchman netted six points in the fourth period.

The Cougars beat themselves with 10, first-half turnovers, and the Hornets made 11-of-20 shots to take a 30-14 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Nashville’s Bryce Bultmann topped all scorers with 22 points, and Carson Parker chipped in 14.

Simon Thomas, who led Central with 11 points, scored eight in the first period to keep the deficit, 16-12. Max Kampwerth and Camden Wempe added eight and seven.

The Hornets, (20-2) outscored Central, 30-18, in the second half.

“There’s no way you can get behind them; they were just way too physical,” Central Coach Jeremy Shubert said. “They just wanted it more, tonight. They shot the ball well and got rebounds when they missed. And they made layups.

“We didn’t shoot it from two that badly (almost 50 percent), but we rushed our three-point shots. You’ve got to give them credit. Their defense caused us to rush those three-point shots and we weren’t ready.

“And Bryce got in the lane. They were really good, tonight.”

Next week: Mater Dei hosts Teutopolis, Friday January 25; takes on Freeburg, 5:30 p.m., Saturday, January 26 at Freeburg.

Central travels to Freeburg, Friday, January 25, and will play Highland, 6 p.m., Saturday, January 26 at Highland Middle School.