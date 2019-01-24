Lady Knights Win Then Lose Big At Highland

By Sam Graf

HIGHLAND — Tied 17-17, midway through the second period, the Mater Dei Girls’ Basketball team surged past the Triad Knights 28-13 over the next quarter-and-a-half en route to a 55-43 win in round one of the 16-team, Highland Tournament, last Thursday.

But the Knights’ quest to stay in the championship bracket ended in the quarterfinals, two days later, as Belleville East jumped out 28-5 and coasted to a 58-38 victory.

Mater Dei started as cold as ice against East, as Shannon Lampe made the Knights’ only basket of the first period in 14 shot attempts. On the next possession, 3:41 in, Lampe made one of two free throws.

Lampe and Kierra Winkeler topped the Knights with 11 points apiece, and Abby Braundmeier added nine.

After Mater Dei’s two scores in the first period, Kayla Rainey (playing her first game of 2018-19) had a steal and a layup to give the Lancers a 11-3 advantage.

In the Lancers’ 19-3, first-period barrage Jaila Parker banged in two, three-pointers, and B’Aunce Carter added four points. On the night, Carter led her team with 14 and Nyah Ford chipped in 13.

“You have to give them credit; they put some hard-nosed pressure on us and we didn’t get the ball to drop,” Mater Dei Coach Dave Kohnen said. “They compounded it with some outside shooting along with the inside scoring.

“They did what they were supposed to do. The ball didn’t go in for us.When you get behind a team that has that kind of quickness, that’s going to happen.”

Mater Dei made a slight inroad in the second quarter as Braundmeier and Lampe made successive basket around the midpoint, but the spurt sputtered with three-straight turnovers.

Then, the Knights went on a 15-8, third-period run as Winkeler and Maddie Strieker scored five points each, but that streak cooled as well due to miscues.

East put the game out of reach with a 12-2, fourth-period spurt as Ford scored on three drives.

Winkeler, who recorded a game-high 20 points, started the second-quarter streak against Triad, tallying four points. Teammate Shannon Lampe finished second in scoring with 15.

In the final four minutes of the second period, Mater Dei’s stingy pressure defense forced four turnovers. Just before halftime, Lainey Kramer made a drive, and Lampe fired in two free throws to put the Knights up, 25-19.

Two-and-a-half minutes into the third quarter, Mater Dei had amassed a 16-point lead on the strength of a 12-2 flurry.

In that streak, Abby Braundmeier (six offensive rebounds on the night) and Lampe scored in the paint, and Claire Toennies (nine points, overall) had a steal, layup, and subsequent free throw.

Much better than the Knights’ 19-49 shooting exhibition, they made 15-of-17 free throws and committed just seven turnovers.

“Every time I see Triad, they are getting better and better,” Mater Dei Coach Dave Kohnen said. “We had to use some surges to gain some separation. We are trying to work through without Ciara Perkes. The junior guards did a good job, tonight. And Sally Albers off the bench did a good job.

“There was a period where Abby had about four points (early in the third period) — that kind of opened it up.”

Toennies and Winkeler led Mater Dei’s 8-2 start with two baskets apiece.

Sally Albers and Winkeler blunted Triad’s seven-point reply with two scores in the final 2:01.

The Knights opened the second quarter with a 5-0 spree, as Heather Rood and Alyssa Powell scored in the paint. The pair led Triad with 11 and nine points.

But free throws by Winkeler and Lampe’s three-pointer at 4:22 gave Mater Dei a 17-14 advantage.