Mascoutah Graduate Named to Webster Athletics’ Hall of Fame

WEBSTER GROVES – Webster University Athletics will place five new inductees into the Webster Athletics Hall of Fame during its annual Hall of Fame Banquet on Saturday, Feb. 9. This year’s 10th Hall of Fame class includes Melanie Klingelhoefer Bernat, a graduate of Mascoutah High School (volleyball, 2003-06).

Melanie was a four-year letterwinner as a setter in volleyball and was also a three-time All-SLIAC selection, including earning first team honors in both 2004 and 2005 and was also named to the SLIAC All-Tournament Team in 2006. Holds the school’s all-time records for both assists (3,978) and assists per set (9.61). Also stands 10th in career sets played (414), 11th in matches played (114) and 14th in career aces (111), Recorded a school record 1,310 assists as a junior in 2005 and had 1,219 assists as a sophomore in 2004, which is third in the school’s single season chart. She helped lead Webster to three consecutive 20-plus win campaigns, including 22 wins in 2004 and was also a key member of the school’s 2005 regular season SLIAC Championship team and the school’s 2006 SLIAC Tournament championship team that advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1997.

She earned her Bachelors of Business Administration degree from Webster in 2007 and her Master of Arts in Management and Leadership from Webster in 2008. She is currently the Supervisor of Quality Improvement Audits in the Internal Audit Department at Centene Corporation. She is the fifth Gorlok women’s volleyball player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Melanie is a graduate of MHS where she also played volleyball. She and her husband Bryan live in Belleville (Orchards). They have two sons: Mason is in first grade at Wingate Elementary School, and Dylan is 2-years-old.

The 2019 Webster Athletics Hall of Fame Banquet is scheduled for February 9 in the Sunnen Lounge at Webster’s University Center.