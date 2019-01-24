Mascoutah’s Holy Childhood School Invites All Families To Open House Jan. 27

Open House Set for 11:30am to 1pm.

Mascoutah’s Holy Childhood of Jesus School is enrolling students for Pre-School through 8th Grade, and is inviting all interested families to an informational open house from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Sunday (Jan. 27) to meet the teachers. The school welcomes children of all faiths.

Youngsters who will be at least 3-years-old by September 1 are eligible for Pre-School. Half-day Pre-School is offered to 3-year-olds and both half-day and full-day programs are offered to 4-year-olds.

Visitors may park on the paved lot at the intersection of North Independence and East Green Street and enter through the school’s double doors under the awning at the edge of the lot.

The school stresses individual attention and the nurturing of the mind, body and spirit of each child. Small classes facilitate individual attention, and all classes are taught by certified, experienced teachers.

The academics at all grade levels lead to and include the new STREAM programs — science, technology, religion, engineering, arts and mathematics — being used in elementary and secondary schools across the country.

Principal Claudia Dougherty says that one of the many strengths of Holy Childhood School “is the way we offer and expect very close communications and sharing between parents and teachers. We work to build a parent-teacher team that helps each individual child.”

Bus service is available for residents of Mascoutah School District 19 and Scott Air Force Base.

Families may also contact Principal Dougherty at 566.2922 to arrange a specific date and time for introductory meetings and a tour of the school. More information is at www.HolyChildhoodSchool.com.