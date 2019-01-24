Nashville Manhandles Mascoutah in NIT Title Game

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

NASHVILLE — MHS Boys’ Basketball Coach Justin Love called Nashville a “buzzsaw” after the Hornets crushed the Indians, 62-25, in the championship game of the Nashville Invitational Tournament, Monday night.

The Hornets, 21-2, jumped out to a 22-7 lead, hitting six, three-pointers (making eight-of-12 shots) against the Mascoutah zone. And they did not turn the ball over once in the first eight minutes.

Carson Parker led Nashville with 22 points, and Bryce Bultmann contributed 18.

Conversely, Mascoutah went two-of-seven from the field and made three turnovers in the first period.

Overall, Tyler Jowett and Braden Bryant led the Indians with seven points apiece, and Malik Green added five.

“What we tried to do (start out in a zone) just didn’t work,” said Love. “We just need to regroup and get ready for Triad, Friday night.”

There was no regrouping in the second period or third periods as well. In the second quarter, the Hornets outscored Mascoutah, 15-8, making six-of-10 shots and just one turnover.

With the Indians’ switch to a man-to-man defense, Bultman started taking the ball to the basket, recording three buckets and two free throws. Parker also banged in two jumpers.

By contrast — despite Bryant, Ryan LaJoye, and Green drilling three-pointers — the Indians fired off only five shots and turned the ball over six times.

In the first half Nashville took nine more shots than Mascoutah, making 63.6 percent of them.

The Hornets came out after halftime and outscored the Indians, 21-4, sinking eight-of-11 shots and three-of-six free throws. Parker and Bultmann recorded eight and seven points in the third quarter.

Jowett made all four of Mascoutah’s third-period points as the Indians went one-for-six from the field and committed seven turnovers.

Bryant and Will Seibert tallied four and two points in the fourth quarter.

Aly Keys and Green joined Bultmann and Parker on the All-Tournament Team. The Indians, 14-7, travel to Triad, Friday, January 25, and to Highland, Tuesday, January 29.