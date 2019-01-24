U.S. News Identifies McKendree University’s Online Programs Among Nation’s Best

LEBANON – U.S. News has recognized four McKendree University online degree programs as among the nation’s “Best Online Programs” for 2019. McKendree’s online bachelor’s degree program ranks at No. 58, rising significantly from No. 125 in 2018.

The university’s online master’s degree programs in nursing, education, and its MBA program also were recognized for 2019.

U.S. News recognizes online programs in eight categories: bachelor’s, MBA and graduate level non-MBA business, computer information technology, criminal justice, education, engineering and nursing. U.S. News also ranks McKendree University among its Best Online programs for veterans again in 2019. Results are posted at usnews.com/online.

“The recognitions by U.S. News represent the commitment McKendree University has for students across all delivery platforms. Quality instruction and service is a standard for all McKendree programs,” said Dr. Melissa Meeker, dean of McKendree Worldwide, which encompasses the university’s online and master’s degree programs.

McKendree University offers online bachelor’s degrees in psychology, sociology-criminal justice, business administration, computer information systems and nursing. The Bachelor of Business Administration degree is available with the option of seven majors: accounting, business administration, entrepreneurship, human resource management, management, marketing and sport management. Beginning in fall 2019, cyber defense and business and professional writing will be the latest additions to the Bachelor of Business Administration offerings.

Graduate students can earn master’s degrees online in criminal justice, education, business administration, nursing, and a dual MSN/MBA. A Doctor of Nursing Practice degree also is available online.

For more information, visit McKendreeIsOnline.com or call 618-537-6576.