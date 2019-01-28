MMS and MHS Wrestling Teams Benefit From Forfeit Wins

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH — What could have been a very exciting evening of wrestling (on Senior Night) did not fully materialize as visiting E. St. Louis brought just four grapplers to Mascoutah High School, last Tuesday.

Thus, the Flyers began the match down 54 points in forfeits as Mascoutah nabbed a 57-18 victory. But E. St. Louis still managed to win three-of-four matches.

Before the high school match, the Mascoutah Middle School team had battled Bethalto and came away with a 60-42 victory. It was also held at MHS.

Starting at 132 pounds and moving up to 285, these nine Indians grabbed forfeit wins: Eve Slago (132), Logan Will (138), Jacob Blaser (145), Brendan Jones (152),Tomáš Pozdena (160), Caleb Grau (170), Tanner Brannum (182), Justin Haas (195), and Justin Fricke (285) all went out to center mat and got their hand in victory.

The Flyers won three-of the four matches (from 106 to 126 pounds) by fall. Only Ryan Baker (120) came away with an 8-6 decision.

Baker, trailing almost from the start until tying it 6-6 in the third period, initiated a takedown and two-point near fall in the final seconds to nab the win over Eli Wilhite.

The Braves went 5-2 in forfeits and split the 10 matches fought out on the mat.

William Goodman (100) got MMS started with 2:27 second pin, and Nathan Encinas (105) followed with pin at 2:15.

The crowd didn’t have much time to react as James Nimick (126) executed a takedown and stuck his opponent in 15 seconds.

After two-straight MMS losses, Zane Timon (155) manhandled his foe, tallying a 31-second fall, and Daniel Fix (167) diligently defeated his opponent with a takedown and pin in 44 seconds.

Mascoutah won just one-of-five exhibitions: Gabby Hottenrott took down and pinned her competitor in 20 seconds.