Ronald K. Barttelbort, 79, of Blackwell, MO born Nov. 1, 1939 in Breese, IL died Jan. 25, 2019 at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis, MO.

Ron was a retired Deputy Sheriff from Jefferson County, MO. He was a member of De Soto Church of Christ in De Soto, MO; V.F.W. Post 1831, De Soto, MO; Tyro Lodge #12, Claledonia, MO; and a U. S. Army Vietnam War veteran.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth P. and Cornelia M., nee Renth, Barttelbort, two daughters, Kimberly and Veronica Barttelbort and a son-in-law, Jeff Buritsch.

Surviving are his wife, Rita M., nee Paneck, Barttelbort; his children, Yvonne (Dan) Williams, Paula Buritsch, Craig (Debby) Barttelbort, Joseph (Angie) McMullen, Elizabeth (Rudy) Varela, S. Elizabeth (Mark) Humphrey; grandchildren, Theresa (Joel) Esker, Tiffany Williams, Jenny Bowlby, Michelle (Darreis) Evans, Jeffery Buritsch, Adam Barttelbort, Izabella McMullen, Mikayla Sallar; great grandchildren, Cameron Bowlby, Antonio Hodges, Charlotte Evans, Olivia Evans, June Evans, Maxene Esker; a brother, Kent (Danette) Barttelbort; sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hopital for Children, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Funeral: A memorial service will be held at De Soto Church of Christ in De Soto, MO at a later date.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL