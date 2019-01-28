Ronald K. Barttelbort
Ronald K. Barttelbort, 79, of Blackwell, MO born Nov. 1, 1939 in Breese, IL died Jan. 25, 2019 at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis, MO.
Ron was a retired Deputy Sheriff from Jefferson County, MO. He was a member of De Soto Church of Christ in De Soto, MO; V.F.W. Post 1831, De Soto, MO; Tyro Lodge #12, Claledonia, MO; and a U. S. Army Vietnam War veteran.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth P. and Cornelia M., nee Renth, Barttelbort, two daughters, Kimberly and Veronica Barttelbort and a son-in-law, Jeff Buritsch.
Surviving are his wife, Rita M., nee Paneck, Barttelbort; his children, Yvonne (Dan) Williams, Paula Buritsch, Craig (Debby) Barttelbort, Joseph (Angie) McMullen, Elizabeth (Rudy) Varela, S. Elizabeth (Mark) Humphrey; grandchildren, Theresa (Joel) Esker, Tiffany Williams, Jenny Bowlby, Michelle (Darreis) Evans, Jeffery Buritsch, Adam Barttelbort, Izabella McMullen, Mikayla Sallar; great grandchildren, Cameron Bowlby, Antonio Hodges, Charlotte Evans, Olivia Evans, June Evans, Maxene Esker; a brother, Kent (Danette) Barttelbort; sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hopital for Children, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com
Funeral: A memorial service will be held at De Soto Church of Christ in De Soto, MO at a later date.
Moll Funeral Home
Mascoutah, IL