Lucille E. Joffray, nee Rueter, 87, of Mascoutah, IL, born Oct. 20, 1931 in St. Libory, IL died Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, IL.

Lucille was a home maker and also worked for the hat factory in Mascoutah, IL; she was a member of St. Pancratius Catholic Church in Fayetteville, IL,

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Elizabeth, nee Sandheinrich, Joffray Sr; her husband, Walter Joffray whom she married in Mascoutah, IL on Nov. 11, 1953 and who died on Jan. 9, 2016; a daughter, Barbara Ann Joffray; and five brothers and sisters.

She is survived by a son, Roger Joffray of Mascoutah, IL and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to St. Pancratius Catholic Cemetery; or Unity Hospice, 1604 Eastport Plaza Drive, Suite 102, Collinsville, IL 62234; or for Masses. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 at the Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. A prayer service will be held at 4 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.

A funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at St. Pancratius Catholic Church in Fayetteville, IL with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating. Burial will be in St. Pancratius Catholic Cemetery, Fayetteville, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL