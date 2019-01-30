Central Cougars Cruise to 30-point, Conference-Clinching Win Over Wesclin

Gets balanced scoring from Fehrmann, Weems, and Kretschmer

By Sam Graf

Clinton County News

TRENTON — The Breese Central Girls’ Basketball team came out on fire, tallying a 10-2 lead on the way to an easy, 55-25 victory at Wesclin, Monday night.

With the win, the Cougars improve to 16-11 on the season but more importantly on this night, clinch another Cahokia Mississippi title with a 9-0 mark.

In the 10-2 opening run, Miah Weems recorded seven points, and Allyson Fehrmann drilled a three-pointer. Overall, Fehrmann led with 14 points, and Weems and Cassidy Kretschmer added 13 and 12.

After that, the Cougars made just three-of-nine shots to finish the quarter but managed to push their lead out to 16-6.

“I am really proud of them, considering how strong a couple of teams in the league are,” Central Coach Nathan Rueter said. “We came out and shot the ball well. When we shoot the ball well, we are pretty tough. We knocked quite a few threes down. That obviously makes us better.

“We just kind of wore them down in the second half; their lack of depth hurt them (Wesclin only made four-of-27 shots after halftime.). Hopefully, we can continue to build some momentum moving toward postseason.”

Fehrmann and Grace Boeschen bombed three-pointers in the first two minutes of the second quarter to give Central a 22-6 advantage.

But Central missed its next six shots until Kretschmer and Chloe Book made strong moves to the basket in the final 1:19.

In the first five minutes of the third period, Fehrmann and Kretschmer scored five points apiece, and Boeschen swished another three-pointer to put the Cougars up, 40-19.

Weems led with four points midway through the fourth quarter, and Kretchmer and Book added three-point baskets.

Jenna Haselhorst topped Wesclin, 11-16, with nine points — eight in the first half. Mckenzie Hancock and Kelsey Bray also chipped in six apiece.

Next up: Central travels to Okawville, Thursday, January 31, and hosts Freeburg, Thursday, February 7.