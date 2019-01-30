O’Fallon Overwhelms Lady Knights With 20-5, Fourth-Quarter Flurry

By Sam Graf

Clinton County News

BREESE — In the first half of the third quarter, the Mater Dei Girls’ Basketball team buckled a bit under O’Fallon’s intensified defensive pressure and stepped up running attack, ceding the Panthers’ eight-straight points.

But the Knights recovered over the final four minutes with a 9-5 flurry that gave them a 37-32 lead going into the final period.

Then, the Knights completely lost their momentum in the disastrous fourth quarter. They got outscored 20-5, making seven turnovers in a 52-42 defeat on Senior Night, last Tuesday.

“They are a quality team, and their bench is deep,” Mater Dei Coach Dave Kohnen said. “They got their hands on a couple of balls that I thought we could have scored with and didn’t. I was proud of the kids effort, tonight. They gave it 110 percent.”

“I thought our defense did a very good job in the first half and most of the third quarter and then we started wearing down a bit. And they made some really good cuts to the basket, and they scored on us.”

The Knights opened the fourth period with seven-straight scoreless possessions, which included five turnovers.

Conversely, the Panthers scored nine, unanswered points in the first 3:32 (three of them on drives) and poured it on, 11-5, down the stretch.

Overall, they got balanced scoring as Kayla Gordon, Reyna Bullock, Amelia Bell, and Makayla Best scored 13, 11, 10, and 10. Ashley Schloer also chipped in eight.

Kierra Winkeler made both of Mater Dei’s 12, fourth-quarter shot attempts, and Shannon Lampe scored the other point on a free throw. Winkeler scored a team-high 12 points, and Lampe and Sally Albers added 11 and 10.

“We went into halftime, and Mater Dei was just hitting shots from all over the court,” O’Fallon Coach Nick Knolhoff said. “I thought we needed to turn up the pressure and force them into quicker shots if not turnovers.

“Our game plan coming out was to have a couple of girls jump-trap and gamble. I worked out in our favor as we started out the third quarter with an 8-0 run. These girls never quit. Defense came up big for us, tonight.”

After the Panthers’ 8-0, third-period start, Lampe drilled a three-pointer, and Albers made two jumpers from the top to give Mater Dei the aforementioned 37-32 end-of-the-third-period advantage.

Quickly falling behind 5-0, the Knights stormed back with a 9-0 flurry midway through the first period — as Abby Braundmeier fired in two baskets on the inside.

In the final 40 seconds of the first quarter, Braundmeier hit another two, and Lampe swished a three-pointer to put Mater Dei up, 14-10. Bullock hit two, three-pointers and Gordon scored on two athletic droves to pace the Panthers over the first eight minutes.

After O’Fallon had gone up 19-18 with 5:35 before halftime, the Knights finished the first half on an 8-0 run in which Albers accumulated six points. In the second quarter, Mater Dei made seven-of-12 shots, and Winkeler scored six points.

Overall, the Knights shot 39 percent and committed 13 turnovers. The Panthers, 20-5, tallied 41 percent, eight more rebounds, six more steals, and three more turnovers.

Mater Dei, 18-6, traveled to Nashville, Saturday, January 26, and to Teutopolis, Monday, January 28. Details were unavailable at press time.