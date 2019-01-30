State EPA Report is Favorable Concerning New Baden Water

By Randy Pierce

NEW BADEN – According to an engineering evaluation of the New Baden public water supply that took place in early January, the system appears to be free of and protected from contamination but continued examination and assessment of it is recommended so that this will continue.

Information regarding this matter was shared with the New Baden Village Board of Trustees at its meeting held on Tuesday, January 22, a day later than its usual third Monday of the month due to the observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King holiday.

The water supply study consisted of a field inspection made on January 3 by James Blessman from the Collinsville regional office of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency with Public Works Commissioner Ron Renth representing the village while this took place.

This evaluation also took into consideration water samples regularly submitted by the village to the IEPA for bacteriological analysis which showed no presence of coliform and other chemicals that do not belong.

The potential for contamination always exists from the water source through to the consumer’s individual plumbing system, the EPA correspondence noted, so continued awareness and inspection of the system, along with educating customers about this aspect of their service is highly recommended.

Village Administrator Mike Hemmer told the board that the last time a letter from the IEPA like this was received was in 2016 with the current recommendations included in the overall findings which were positive.

It was pointed out by the IEPA, Hemmer advised the village board, that a five-year capital improvement plan should be put together concerning the water system so that major items can be anticipated and adequate financial resources made available to address them to ensure continued compliance with drinking water regulations for the long term.

Submitted by Renth for this same village board meeting was his public works report which addressed how various matters have been addressed including water leaks in copper service lines occurring over the last three months at locations on South Railway, Matthew Drive and East Ash Street, these faulty sections of pipe being removed and replaced with newer plastic poly pieces.

The village, under Renth’s direction, also is replacing faulty water meters with new ones when they are read around the 15th of every month while samples are taken twice a month to delivered for analysis to check for bacteria.

Renth’s report further noted his department is monitoring a situation on East Cedar Street where a water leak is occurring and a little over a month ago and that residents at the Heather Lynn mobile home park were advised about a boil order while a severe leakage was taking place there that has since been repaired.

In other matters that came before the New Baden Village Board of Trustees at its January 22 meeting:

-Mayor Christy Picard announced committee changes necessitated by the resignation of Jerry Linthicum and the appointment of Ricky Johnson to fill his position. Picard added that those committee appointments would very likely be changing again following this April’s municipal election;

-Picard thanked Hemmer for his work in putting together the proposed budget for the new fiscal year which will begin on May 1 and continues to be reviewed until then including at a meeting of the finance committee held on Monday of this week;

-A special use permit was approved for Blake Witte of 504 North 9th Street to operate a home occupation business involving the sale of firearms online as recommended by the planning commission;

-A resolution was approved calling for the adoption of an early retirement incentive which currently affects three eligible employees who will not all be retiring at the same time;

-the calling for bids for lawn maintenance on village properties in the community for 2019 was approved with interested parties required to submit them by no later than 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 28.