Ron O’Connor, representing Holy Childhood Of Jesus School, provided the following public statement…

Everyone should know that children have been and are safe and protected at Holy Childhood of Jesus School.

Recall that the former Associate Pastor never was charged with any act involving any youngster or any student at Holy Childhood School. In fact, whenever he was at the school he was with a class and with another adult.

Holy Childhood School follows the suggested safeguards for all of our students. Several years ago the School Board and Principal took specific steps to assure that the children are protected, and those steps are reviewed regularly. Holy Childhood School continues to require that all volunteers complete the formal Child Protection Training and Annual Refresher courses and the State of Illinois background check. Plus, a criminal investigation is required for volunteers in leadership positions or those who have lived in Illinois for less than five years.

Children are safe and are protected at Holy Childhood School.

We wish our former Associate Pastor well. We hope he will find a way to resolve his personal problems.

Article appear in the Jan. 31 issue of the Mascoutah Herald:

Mental Evaluation Ordered For Former Priest

A Mascoutah priest charged with possession of child pornography and methamphetamine will undergo a mental examination before moving toward a trial. The motion was recently filed by his defense attorney James A. Gomric.

Last year on January 9, 2018, Gerald R. Hechenberger, 55, former associate pastor of Holy Childhood Church in Mascoutah, was taken into custody by the Belleville Police Department and charged with:

• Eight (8) counts of Dissemination of Child Pornography with the Victim Under the age of 13, Class X Felonies

• Seven(7) counts of Possession of Child Pornography with the Victim Under the age of 13, Class 2 Felonies

• One (1) count of Possession of Child Pornography (Video) with the Victim Under the age of 13, Class 2 Felony

• One (1) count of Possession of Methamphetamine under 5 grams, Class 3 Felony. He was freed on $25,000 cash for bond.

His trial was originally set for March 18, 2019 before Gomric filed a motion for the mental examination.

According to the Belleville News Democrat, attorney Gomric wrote in the motion, “Since (Hechenberger’s) attorney has reasonable cause to believe that (Hechenberger) may at the present time may be mentally incompetent so as to be able to understand the nature of the proceedings against him, and unable to assist in the preparation of his own defense, (Hechenberger’s) attorney is requesting that the Court order an examination of the defendant to determine his current fitness.”

Hechenberger’s hearing is scheduled for February 21, 2019. A decision regarding a trial will be made at that time.

In January 2018, the Belleville Police Department had issued the following statement following the arrest of Hechenberger:

“Belleville Police, in partnership with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, have identified a Mascoutah, IL resident as being in possession of multiple images of child pornography where the photographed victims were under the age of 13.

“Belleville Police Detectives initiated an investigation based on a cyber tip from Internet Crimes Against Children. The cyber tip report suggested an individual in the Mascoutah area was distributing child pornography. Belleville Detectives began an investigation that required multiple search warrants, online investigative techniques, and surveillance details. The investigation culminated with a search warrant issued for the Mascoutah residence.”

Hechenberger has been free on bond since that time.