James Gomric Appointed to Fill State’s Attorney Vacancy

By Randy Pierce

tribune@heraldpubs.com

James A. Gomric of Belleville is the new St. Clair County State’s Attorney, filling a vacancy created when Brendan F. Kelly of Swansea was appointed by newly elected Governor JB Pritzger to be director of the Illinois State Police.

With his wife and members of his family present in the audience and looking on proudly, Gomric was sworn in as state’s attorney by Illinois 20th Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Andrew Gleeson during the regular monthly meeting of the St. Clair County Board held Monday evening, January 28, of this week.

Gomric, 49, was born in Belleville and is a graduate of Althoff Catholic High School. He earned a bachelor of science degree from St. Louis University in 1992 then went on there to receive his Juris Doctor law degree in 1995.

Soon thereafter, he worked as an assistant state’s attorney until 1997 then assistant public defender for St. Clair County from 1998 to 2001. During 2000-2001, he was chief assistant public defender. He is a member of the bar associations in East St. Louis, St. Clair County and Illinois, the National Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys and the Illinois Capitol Litigation Trial Bar.

His professional practice as an attorney, out of an office in the shadow of the St. Clair County Public Building in Belleville, with John O’Gara, currently a circuit judge, as his one-time partner, included defense in the areas of murder, white collar crime, sex and drug crimes, reckless homicide, domestic violence, wrongful death, traffic violations, securities fraud and more.

Following his swearing in, Gomric delivered an impassioned, emotional message during which he said that the night before his swearing in, he did some research on the history of the administration of oaths such as the one he repeated after Gleeson.

“An oath is a solemn promise, that’s what it is,” Gomric commented. “As an extension of the oath that I just took, I solemnly promise to each and every one of you assembled here tonight that I will utilize every bit of intelligence that I possess, all talent with which I’m endowed and with absolute fervor, I will work hard on behalf of each and every one of you assembled here tonight and all of the people who are not here in an effort to provide to you the best state’s attorney’s office that you can have.”