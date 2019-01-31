MHS Scholar Bowl Wins Two-Of-Three, Last Week

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH — The Mascoutah High School Varsity Scholar Bowl team tallied two more wins in 2019 but also experienced a defeat from a solid Metro-East squad.

Mascoutah represented by Molly Cravens, Joey Howe, Austin Heriford, Stephan Schulte, Lexi Hollowell, Iman Williams, and Allison Schroeder, opened with a 190-140 victory over Mater Dei; lost 240-90 against Metro East; rebounded with a 230-80 triumph over Carlyle, at MHS, last Tuesday.

“Seven different players got tossups that spanned 14 different categories,” Mascoutah Coach Chris Levrault said. “This shows that we are branching out and not just waiting for favorite subjects to come up.

“We have gotten much better at getting the bonus questions and not leaving as many points behind.”

The Indians nabbed a 90-40, halftime lead on Mater Dei and then stretched their advantage to 170-100.

After the Knights had answered four-straight 10-point questions, Mascoutah closed out the contest with two-consecutive responses for a 50-point win.

The Indians never led against the Metro East Lutheran Knights, which had jumped out to a 120-60 advantage by halftime.

Then, the Knights went on a 60-0 run to start the second half, and only once in the match did Mascoutah answer consecutive questions.

Trailing Carlyle, 40-10, the Indians exploded, scoring 90, unanswered points. In the second half, they had a runs of 50 and 60 points.

“I love it,” Cravens said. “ I had never thought of joining the team, but Mr. Levrault asked me to do it. It gets super-intense when you get them correctly.”

Ideally, Cravens wants to go to college in Colorado and study engineering, but she has officially decided on a particular school.